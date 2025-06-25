Trump just became first US president to drop the F-bomb on live TV. But he’s not the first to be caught cursing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Tuesday became the first US president to intentionally drop an F-bomb on live TV when he told reporters that Israel and Iran “have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f— they're doing.”

His agitated comments followed a ceasefire between the two countries, which Israel claimed Iran violated just hours afterward.

But while Trump might be the first president to drop the F-bomb in official comments to reporters on live TV, he’s no stranger to public foul language. Before a national address on the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Trump was caught on a hot mic saying “oh, f—” over a pen mark on his clothing.

In 2018, he infamously called Haiti and African nations “s–thole countries” during an Oval Office meeting.

open image in gallery Trump told reporters on Tuesday that Israel and Iran “have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f— they're doing.” ( Getty Images )

In 2016, Trump dropped an F-bomb during his campaign rally, telling his supporters, “We’re gonna have businesses that used to be in New Hampshire that are now in Mexico. Come back to New Hampshire, and you can tell them to go f–k themselves.”

He also faced backlash after a 2005 Access Hollywood recording surfaced before the 2016 election in which he claimed that when you’re a “star,” you can grab women “by the p—y.”

However, Trump isn’t singular as a U.S. president caught cussing.

open image in gallery Joe Biden called a Fox News reporter a "stupid son of a b—h" in 2022. ( Getty Images )

Joe Biden

During a January 2022 briefing, a hot mic picked up former President Joe Biden calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b—h.”

Near the end of the event, Doocy called out, “Do you think inflation is a political liability going into the midterms?"

"No, it's a great asset," Biden snarked. "More inflation. What a stupid son of a b—h."

It is unclear whether Biden realized his whisper was picked up by the microphone. Regardless, Doocy said the president called to apologize shortly after the briefing.

And in 2010, as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden whispered at his historic health care signing, “This is a big f–king deal.”

open image in gallery Barack Obama condemned Kanye West in 2009 for taking away Taylor Swift's moment at the MTV VMAs. ( Getty Images )

Barack Obama

In 2009, a hot mic caught President Barack Obama calling rapper Kanye West a “jacka–” after he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Obama also used profanity in a 2012 Rolling Stone interview, referring to his presidential opponent Mitt Romney as a "bulls–er." After being approached by a young fan, Obama joked that he did well with the younger demographic.

"Thoughts on lowering the voting age?" the interviewer asked.

“You know, kids have good instincts. They look at the other guy and say, ‘Well, that’s a bulls–ter, I can tell,’” Obama replied.

Obama later admitted he likely swore more than he should, especially after becoming president.

open image in gallery George W. Bush called a New York Times reporter a “major-league a–hole” in 2000. ( Getty Images )

George W. Bush

During his 2000 campaign, former President George W. Bush told his running mate, Dick Cheney, around an unknowingly hot mic that New York Times reporter Adam Clymer a “major-league a–hole”

Bush later joked about the incident, referring to Clymer as a "major-league ass...et" in a taped message played at a press corps dinner.

He also used the F-bomb multiple times in a 1999 interview with Tucker Carlson for Talk magazine.

open image in gallery After Obama’s 2008 South Carolina win, Bill Clinton compared it to Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 1980s victories. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Bill Clinton

After Obama’s 2008 South Carolina primary win over Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton compared it to the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 1980s wins, which Obama saw as racially charged.

"I don't think I should take any s–t from anybody on that, do you?" Bill Clinton responded, reportedly not knowing anyone could hear him.

open image in gallery John F Kennedy dropped an F-bomb during a heated phone call with an Air Force general. ( Getty Images )

John F. Kennedy

When information leaked that the Air Force spent $5,000 on Jackie Kennedy’s maternity suite at Otis Air Force Base in 1963, President John F. Kennedy predicted political backlash and angrily called it “a f–k-up” during a phone call with a general.

open image in gallery Harry Truman didn't mince his words about General Douglas MacArthur and Richard Nixon. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Harry Truman

Known as "Give 'Em Hell Harry," President Truman’s folksy language reflected his rough upbringing. He once called General Douglas MacArthur a "dumb son of a b—h" and Richard Nixon a "shifty-eyed godd—ed liar."

open image in gallery Andrew Jackson’s parrot, Poll, learned to curse and shocked mourners by swearing at his 1845 funeral. ( Getty Images )

Andrew Jackson

President Andrew Jackson gifted his wife an African gray parrot named Poll, who picked up his foul language.

At Jackson’s 1845 funeral, Poll shocked attendees by loudly cursing.

“Before the sermon and while the crowd was gathering, a wicked parrot that was a household pet got excited and commenced swearing so loud and long as to disturb the people and had to be carried from the house,” funeral attendee Rev. William Menefee Norment once wrote .

open image in gallery Lincoln famously told a crude Ethan Allen joke about a George Washington portrait in an outhouse, as shown in Spielberg’s "Lincoln." ( Getty Images )

Abraham Lincoln

President Abraham Lincoln famously shared a story about Ethan Allen shocking English hosts with a crude joke involving a portrait of George Washington in an outhouse, as depicted in Spielberg’s Lincoln.

"There is nothing to make an Englishman shit quicker than the sight of General George Washington,” Lincoln reportedly said.