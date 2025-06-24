Just hours after Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on Tuesday (24 June), Israel was attacked with several waves of Iranian missiles, prompting its foreign minister to accuse Tehran of violating the deal.

It all seemed so promising on Tuesday morning when Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had agreed to the cessation of hostilities. Yet within hours, his defence minister Israel Katz had vowed a forceful response on the heart of Tehran.

As the shaky agreement remains in peril, questions arise over how long it can last.

The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley explains all as he reports from Tel Aviv.