Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President JD Vance has said Iranians “don’t want to keep fighting” after President Donald Trump claims an Israel-Iran ceasefire.

Vance told Fox News’ Bret Baier Monday evening that Trump “obliterated the Iranian nuclear program” without any American casualties and now, “ the Iranians are a place where they don't want to keep on fighting.”

The vice president’s interview came minutes after Trump announced on Truth Social: “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE.”

Trump said the ceasefire will begin at around 12 a.m. ET, “when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!”

Vice President JD Vance has said Iranians “don’t want to keep fighting” after President Donald Trump claims an Israel-Iran ceasefire ( Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images )

Iran will start the ceasefire, and then 12 hours later, Israel will join the ceasefire “and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” according to the post.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” Trump said.

Vance told Baier Trump’s objective over what the administration is calling “The 12 Day War” is “to create a world where Iran cannot build a nuclear weapon.”

On June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and hit military targets in the region. The attack killed several of Tehran’s top military leaders and leading nuclear scientists.

Iran launched heavy retaliatory strikes, and the conflict culminated with the U.S. striking three nuclear sites last Saturday.

Before Trump made his ceasefire announcement, Iran launched missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday.

This is a developing story...