Trump claims Israel and Iran agree to ceasefire: Vance says ‘They don’t want to keep fighting’
The vice president said on Fox News Monday evening, ‘The Iranians are a place where they don't want to keep on fighting’
Vice President JD Vance has said Iranians “don’t want to keep fighting” after President Donald Trump claims an Israel-Iran ceasefire.
Vance told Fox News’ Bret Baier Monday evening that Trump “obliterated the Iranian nuclear program” without any American casualties and now, “ the Iranians are a place where they don't want to keep on fighting.”
The vice president’s interview came minutes after Trump announced on Truth Social: “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE.”
Trump said the ceasefire will begin at around 12 a.m. ET, “when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!”
Iran will start the ceasefire, and then 12 hours later, Israel will join the ceasefire “and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” according to the post.
“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” Trump said.
Vance told Baier Trump’s objective over what the administration is calling “The 12 Day War” is “to create a world where Iran cannot build a nuclear weapon.”
On June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and hit military targets in the region. The attack killed several of Tehran’s top military leaders and leading nuclear scientists.
Iran launched heavy retaliatory strikes, and the conflict culminated with the U.S. striking three nuclear sites last Saturday.
Before Trump made his ceasefire announcement, Iran launched missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar on Monday.
This is a developing story...
