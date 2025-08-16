Trump hand-delivered Putin a letter from First Lady Melania on ‘plight of children in Ukraine and Russia’: White House
The Russian president has been accused of unlawfully deporting children and transferring them from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia
President Donald Trump hand-delivered Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter from First Lady Melania Trump on the “plight of children in Ukraine and Russia,” according to a new report that cites White House officials.
Trump met with Putin for nearly three hours on Friday at a U.S. military base in Anchorage, Alaska. In their first meeting in six years the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine. Trump has pushed for peace in the region but no ceasefire deal came out of the talks.
Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, wrote Putin a letter that mentioned the abductions of children in the over three-year war, which Trump gave to Putin at the summit, two White House officials told Reuters.
The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.
While the exact number of missing children remains unclear, the Institute for the Study of War reported in March Ukraine verified nearly 19,500 children have been deported by Russia. But the research non-profit said, “The true figure is likely to be much higher because Russia frequently targets vulnerable children without anyone to speak for them.”
In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of the war crimes of unlawfully deporting children and unlawfully transferring them from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the questions raised by the ICC “outrageous and unacceptable,” Reuters reported at the time. He also mentioned Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court, so “any decisions of this kind are null and void” for the country.
Prior to Friday’s summit, Trump had spoken on the phone with Putin on several occasions, but it didn’t seem to move the needle on the war in Ukraine. In recent months, Trump grew more frustrated with the Russian leader, as he continued his military campaign in Ukraine.
Last month, Trump talked about Melania reminding him of the deadly toll of Russia’s bombardments on Ukraine.
“I go home, I tell the first lady, ‘I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation.’ And she says, ‘Oh really, another city was just hit,” he said from the Oval Office.
During a joint speech to reporters Friday, where neither leader took questions, Trump called his meeting with Putin “very productive.”
Later in a Fox News interview with host Sean Hannity, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was notably not invited to the summit, to “make a deal” with Putin.
