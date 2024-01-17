Trump and Ramaswamy spark vice president rumours at New Hampshire rally

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former President Donald Trump and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sparked vice president rumours while at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“He’s a fantastic guy. He’s got something that’s very special,” Mr Trump said of the businessman who dropped out of the race on Monday and endorsed him instead. “It’s an honour to have his endorsement,” Mr Trump continued.

“He’s going to be working with us and he’ll be working with us for a long time.”

It’s a far cry from how the former president previously spoke about his old opponent. Just days before, he attacked Mr Ramaswamy, describing him as “not MAGA” on his social media platform Truth Social.

The businessman “disguises his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks”, the former president said in a post.

Despite the remarks, Mr Ramaswamy didn’t appear to hold any ill will toward the former president as he stood alongside him at the campaign event in Atkinson. New Hampshire is set to hold the nation’s first primary next week.

“There’s not a better choice in this race than this man right here,” Mr Ramaswamy said of Mr Trump. “That’s why I’m asking you to do the right thing as New Hampshire and to vote for Donald J Trump as your next president.”

Mr Ramaswamy once said he would pardon Mr Trump if elected.

Upon finishing his speech, the businessman embraced Mr Trump and walked off the stage to chants of “VP!”.

Mr Ramaswamy finished fourth in Iowa on Monday after the state held its caucus. Mr Trump won with 51 per cent of the vote. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis trailed behind him at 21 per cent, while Former Republican South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley had 19 per cent.

When asked if he’d considered having the businessman as a running mate during a TV show appearance in August, Mr Trump said “Well, I think he’s great. Look, anybody that said I’m the best president in a generation… I have to like a guy like that.”

He added: “I tell ya, I think he’d be very good.”