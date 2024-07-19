Watch live: Funeral held for victim fatally shot during Trump assassination attempt

Support truly

Watch live as a funeral is held for Corey Comperatore, the retired volunteer fire department chief who was shot and killed in the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, on Friday (19 July) in Sarver, Pennsylvania.

A private funeral for friends and family is taking place a day after a public visitation service was held in Freeport.

The 50-year-old died as he shielded his wife and daughter when a gunman opened fire on the rally in Butler on Sunday.

On Thursday, thousands of mourners filed into a banquet hall to remember the former fire chief.

The former president, who kissed Mr Comperatore’s uniform while on stage at the Republican National Convention, sent a note of condolence hailing him as a hero.

According to Mr Comperatore’s obituary, he worked as a project and tooling engineer, was an Army reservist and spent many years as a volunteer firefighter after serving as chief.