Trump exempts phones, computers and other electronics from his tariffs on Chinese goods
Move is seen as a win for big U.S. tech companies, whose founders have donated millions to Trump’s campaign and inauguration
Electronics like smart phones, computers, flash drives, semiconductors, and solar cells will be exempt from the Trump administration’s wide-ranging tariffs on China and other nations, according a guidance from U.S Customs and Border Protection released late Friday night.
The policy is a major boon to U.S. tech companies like Apple, which produces most of iPhones in China.
“This is the dream scenario for tech investors,” Dan Ives, global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, told CNBC. “Smartphones, chips being excluded is a game changer scenario when it comes to China tariffs.”
The Friday announcement is the latest sudden adjustment in a tariff policy that’s changed every few days, after Trump announced on Wednesday he would pause a series of “reciprocal” tariffs on U.S. trading partners that rattled financial markets, while increasing tariffs on China to 125 percent.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
