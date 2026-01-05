Trump wants to rule Venezuela by force – but he’s getting the US into a mess

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two different groups bustle up to the visiting foreigner, a gringo approaching the bridge from Columbia into Venezuela.

“Don’t go left or right of the road – you’re okay on the bridge – but don’t wander into these streets left or right. They’re controlled by Tren de Agua gangsters who will rob you or kill you,” says a young women sweeping drizzle out of her eyes.

The next, a young taxi driver, gets out of his car to explain: “You can cross the bridge to see the Venezuelan side but it’s not a good idea.

“The Columbian Army and the Venezuelan forces won’t come to get you if you get shot in no-man’s land and everything under the bridge is controlled by guerillas.”

This is the world that Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio think they can run - and run remotely.

open image in gallery A woman walks past military vehicles at the border crossing with Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, on 3 January 2026, after US forces captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nicolas Maduro was removed over the weekend as president of Venezuela. As he was being led blind-folded and chained, like a Guantanamo internee, from battleship to helicopter, from New York jail to courtroom, Trump was making plans for the country he’d ruled.

The invasion ordered by the US president was small scale and clinical. It decapitated a government he said ran “narco-terrorism” and had killed hundreds of thousands of Americans by drug overdose and through violence.

But the government was left intact. And Venezuelans in limbo.

“Everyone wanted to see the end of Maduro. But not like this. My country can fall into chaos. We don’t want to end up like Iraq,” says Sylvie, a beautician crossing into Columbia to buy supplies for her salon in Venezuela.

The Maduro regime persists – so Sylvie doesn’t want to be identified.

Crossing the bridge close by is Emanuel, who is equally anxious - and doesn’t want to be overheard.

He is hedging his bets because he does not know who is ruling his country anymore: “I support the government.”

The current government?

“The legitimate government,” he replies and then walks off.

open image in gallery Nicolas Maduro is escorted, as he heads towards a Manhattan courthouse to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering ( Reuters )

Since Maduro inherited power from Hugo Chavez, Venezuela’s late socialist strongman, almost eight million people have fled poverty and political turmoil. Seven million of them have been hoisted in South America and the Caribbean.

For most Venezuelans and critics of the Maduro government - which is most western countries - his legitimacy evaporated when he stole the 2024 elections from Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

However Trump has said he doesn’t believe Gonzalez’s predecessor Maria Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Laureate and internationally recognised opposition leader, has much support in Venezuela and so he’s going to take charge through the existing system of government.

For 48 hours there was a vacuum in Caracas. Soon after Maduro’s abduction, vice president Delcy Rodrigues came out to say she wouldn’t take over and called for national resistance against American colonialism.

But Trump was quick to spell out his 18th century approach to diplomacy in America’s back garden. If Venezuela’s remaining government didn’t fall into line then they risked being attacked, he warned.

“If they don’t behave we’ll do a second strike,” he said.

In a direct message to Ms Rodriguez, a socialist technocrat widely credited with stabilizing the country’s economy, he added: "I just say that she will face a situation probably worse than Maduro.”

open image in gallery Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was initially hesitant to assume power ( AFP/Getty )

His threat struck home. By Monday morning, Rodrigez had sent out a social media post reversing her defiance.

"A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation.”

Her reference to internal peace is telling. She’s asking the opposition not to rise against her government. This is a government Trump says is running drugs and spreading terror.

In return, Venezuela is being asked to open its economy, hit hard by Trump’s economic sanctions against it in his first term in office.

American firms will be given oil and national infrastructure and endless money-making opportunities if Caracas cooperates with Washington.

open image in gallery Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

But there’s no wider plan for the economy. No plan for the political future of Venezuela. And no plan for how to stabilize a country that reluctantly hosts paramilitary drug organizations, illegal gold smugglers, and millions of ordinary people desperate for democratic change.

Trump, meanwhile, has stepped up his threats against Mexico, Columbia and Cuba and re-upped his demand that the US be given Greenland, a part of Nato-member Denmark.

Colin Powell once warned President George Bush Jr that invading a nation like Iraq meant the Pottery Barn Rule applies – “you break it you own it”.

In Venezuela, and her neighbours, the speculation is over whether Trump is breaking pottery so that he can own it - or whether he’ll simply charge about smashing plates.