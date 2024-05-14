The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Whoopi Goldberg has hit back at Donald Trump, calling him a “little snowflake” after the former president implied in a Truth Social post that no country would want her if she were to move out of the United States because of him.

During an episode of the talk show The View, co-host Goldberg responded to Mr Trump on air after he reposted a meme including highly edited and doctored picture of Goldberg with a caption that said, “I’m moving to Canada for sure this time!”

Mr Trump then wrote above the picture that he reposted hours before the fourth week of his hush money trial was due to start, “Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!”

"You know what I’m a little agitated about," Goldberg stated, addressing Mr Trump’s post. "That man has something to say to me. He saw a meme, you know who, saw a meme that I was leaving the country."

"People always see these crazy memes that I’m going to leave the country if he gets in there," she continued. "Somebody else thought I was leaving, [and] was sending suggestions for people to take my place."

Whoopi Goldberg attending the opening night gala of Metropolitan Opera’s “Dead Man Walking” in 2023 ( Getty Images )

The meme that Mr Trump reposted has its roots in a comment that Goldberg made several years back while criticising Donald Trump before he won the 2016 election, and said: “maybe it’s time for me to move.”

"Look, I’m not going anywhere," Goldberg announced on Monday’s show while looking directly into the camera, receiving cheers from The View‘s audience. "And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake — it’s not for the reason you think. He said nobody wanted me.”

“Honey, well you know what, it wouldn’t matter if no one here wanted me. But I know where I’m going to be because I got contracts. So I’m going to be here where I’m wanted for the next couple of years,” she said before immediately sending the show to a break.

This is not the first time that Goldberg has had to clarify her comments, as she later said in March 2016 that “just to be clear, I wouldn’t leave this country... for any reason. I’ve been here since the late 1700s.”

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally in Wildwood Beach on Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey ( Getty Images )

After Mr Trump was victorious in the race for the White House, she clarified on The View in 2016 that she would not be moving just because Mr Trump was now president.

“I’m not leaving the country that I was born and raised in. My family spent years trying to get the vote, and trying to do all the things that we, as Americans, are allowed to do.

"We’re allowed to protest. We’re allowed to stand up and say we disagree. Whether we agree or not, it’s OK. But you don’t get to get to tell me that I’m going. You don’t get to make that decision for me. I’m staying!"

Goldberg has been a vocal critic of Mr Trump throughout the years, often responding to his comments and statements on The View.

Recently, Goldberg said she was “enraged” over a comment Mr Trump made in a Time interview saying that there is an “anti-white feeling” in the United States and vowed to fight it.

Goldberg responded on The View in late April: “Nobody in your family was hung. Nobody in your family was chased because of the colour of their skin. How dare you? There’s no anti-white issue here. You are perpetrating anti-humanist issues here.”