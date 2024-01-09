Whoopi Goldberg slams Trump for defending Capitol rioters: ‘They are not hostages’

Whoopi Goldberg criticised Donald Trump for describing January 6 Capitol rioters as "hostages".

The View co-host and actor, 68, responded to the former president's recent comments that those convicted following the insurrection "have suffered enough."

"They broke the law, they went to jail, that's how it works in this country," Goldberg said on Monday (8 January).

"'They are not hostages, they are prisoners, and not prisoners of war because this country wasn't at war until you showed up,' she added.