The View hosts walked on set on Monday (29 January) to The Apprentice’s theme tune as Whoopi Goldberg mocked the show's former host Donald Trump.

In the show's opening segment, the actor and comedian explained the reference to the audience.

"You-know-who has to pay money, money, money, money … $83.3m," Goldberg joked.

It comes after a New York jury ordered Mr Trump on Friday to pay the huge sum to to retired magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in damages for having defamed her.