Liveupdated1694494497

Mark Dickey hails ‘amazing’ rescue nine days after becoming trapped 3,400ft down in Turkish cave – latest

Mark Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring a deep underground cave

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Joe Sommerlad,Ariana Baio,Graeme Massie
Tuesday 12 September 2023 05:54
Moment American researcher rescued from Turkish cave

Experienced explorer Mark Dickey has emerged from a Turkish cave after a successful three-day rescue operation by teams from all over Europe to carry him out of one of the deepest caves in the world.

Mr Dickey said that it was “amazing to be above ground again,” as he was taken to a medical tent for examination before he could be transferred to hospital after his ordeal, reported CNN.

And he thanked the rescue teams and Turkish government for bringing him to safety and said they had “saved my life literally no questions asked.

And he added: “I was underground for far longer than ever expected with an unexpected medical issue.”

More than 190 rescuers joined forces to safely extract Mr Dickey, 40, from the complex Morca cave system.

Mr Dickey, a well-known speleologist and cave rescuer himself, became trapped on Saturday 2 September after suddenly suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding while on an expedition.

His condition worsened quickly, making him unable to move and requiring a doctor to go down into the cave to administer vials of blood to keep him stabilised.

1694493015

Caver describes ordeal as ‘crazy adventure’

American caver Mark Dickey described his more than a week-long ordeal as a “crazy, crazy adventure” after being brought to the surface by rescuers.

“It is amazing to be above ground again,” he said, thanking the Turkish government for saving his life with its rapid response. He also thanked the international caving community, Turkish cavers and Hungarian Cave Rescue, among others.

Mr Dickey’s parents, Debbie and Andy Dickey, said the fact that their son “has been moved out of Morca Cave in stable condition is indescribably relieving and fills us with incredible joy”.

After being rescued, Mr Dickey said that in the cave he had started to throw up large quantities of blood.

“My consciousness started to get harder to hold on to, and I reached the point where I thought ‘I’m not going to live’,” he told reporters.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar12 September 2023 05:30
1694491315

Latest pictures as cave rescue nears the surface

Members of the CNSAS, Italian alpine and speleological rescuers, carry a stretcher with American researcher Mark Dickey during a rescue operation in the Morca cave, near Anamur, southern Turkey, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

(AP)

Graeme Massie12 September 2023 05:01
1694489835

American caver taken to hospital by helicopter

Mark Dickey was airlifted out of the mountains to be taken to a hospital in Mersin, Turkey, say officials.

“He seems fine at first look,” Recep Salci of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said today.

The helicopter took off at 1.50am (local time) to transport Mr Dickey to the hospital.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar12 September 2023 04:37
1694488619

Mark Dickey transported to an ambulance after being rescued

American explorer Mark Dickey, who was trapped underground in a cave, is transported to an ambulance on a stretcher after he was rescued in Mersin, Turkey

(Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar12 September 2023 04:16
1694487600

Who is Mark Dickey?

For days, expert cave explorer Mark Dickey has been stuck 3,400 feet below the surface in a cave in the Taurus Moutain region of Turkey.

Mr Dickey, 40, is an experienced caver who embarked on an expedition mission to map one of the deepest caves in the world – the Morca cave system in southern Turkey.

But the expedition was suddenly cut short after Mr Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding.

Ariana Baio reports:

Ariana Baio12 September 2023 04:00
1694484115

Rescuers wil remain in cave to bring out equipment following rescue

“Many cave rescuers remain in the cave to remove substantial amounts of rope and rescue equipment used during the operation. This may take one more day,” stated the European Cave Rescue Association on Monday.

“ECRA express huge gratitude to the many cave rescuers from seven different countries who contributed to the success of this cave rescue operation.”

Graeme Massie12 September 2023 03:01
1694478691

Caver thanks rescuers who brought him to safety

Mark Dickey said that it was “Amazing to be above ground again,” as he was taken to a medical tent for examination before he could be transferred to hospital after his ordeal, reported CNN.

And he thanked the rescue teams and Turkish government for bringing him to safety and said they had “saved my life literally no questions asked.

And he added: “I was underground for far longer than ever expected with an unexpected medical issue.”

Graeme Massie12 September 2023 01:31
1694476831

This explorer built a career rescuing people from caves. Now he’s been freed from one of the world’s deepest

Expert caver Mark Dickey was unable to climb out of the Morca cave in Turkey after falling seriously ill.

Graeme Massie12 September 2023 01:00
1694473831

Graeme Massie12 September 2023 00:10
1694467840

What the final stage of the mission looks like

The final stage of Mark Dickey’s rescue evacuation from the Morca cave

(European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA))
Ariana Baio11 September 2023 22:30

