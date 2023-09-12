Mark Dickey hails ‘amazing’ rescue nine days after becoming trapped 3,400ft down in Turkish cave – latest
Mark Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring a deep underground cave
Moment American researcher rescued from Turkish cave
Experienced explorer Mark Dickey has emerged from a Turkish cave after a successful three-day rescue operation by teams from all over Europe to carry him out of one of the deepest caves in the world.
Mr Dickey said that it was “amazing to be above ground again,” as he was taken to a medical tent for examination before he could be transferred to hospital after his ordeal, reported CNN.
And he thanked the rescue teams and Turkish government for bringing him to safety and said they had “saved my life literally no questions asked.
And he added: “I was underground for far longer than ever expected with an unexpected medical issue.”
More than 190 rescuers joined forces to safely extract Mr Dickey, 40, from the complex Morca cave system.
Mr Dickey, a well-known speleologist and cave rescuer himself, became trapped on Saturday 2 September after suddenly suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding while on an expedition.
His condition worsened quickly, making him unable to move and requiring a doctor to go down into the cave to administer vials of blood to keep him stabilised.
Caver describes ordeal as ‘crazy adventure’
American caver Mark Dickey described his more than a week-long ordeal as a “crazy, crazy adventure” after being brought to the surface by rescuers.
“It is amazing to be above ground again,” he said, thanking the Turkish government for saving his life with its rapid response. He also thanked the international caving community, Turkish cavers and Hungarian Cave Rescue, among others.
Mr Dickey’s parents, Debbie and Andy Dickey, said the fact that their son “has been moved out of Morca Cave in stable condition is indescribably relieving and fills us with incredible joy”.
After being rescued, Mr Dickey said that in the cave he had started to throw up large quantities of blood.
“My consciousness started to get harder to hold on to, and I reached the point where I thought ‘I’m not going to live’,” he told reporters.
Latest pictures as cave rescue nears the surface
American caver taken to hospital by helicopter
Mark Dickey was airlifted out of the mountains to be taken to a hospital in Mersin, Turkey, say officials.
“He seems fine at first look,” Recep Salci of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) said today.
The helicopter took off at 1.50am (local time) to transport Mr Dickey to the hospital.
Mark Dickey transported to an ambulance after being rescued
Who is Mark Dickey?
For days, expert cave explorer Mark Dickey has been stuck 3,400 feet below the surface in a cave in the Taurus Moutain region of Turkey.
Mr Dickey, 40, is an experienced caver who embarked on an expedition mission to map one of the deepest caves in the world – the Morca cave system in southern Turkey.
But the expedition was suddenly cut short after Mr Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding.
Ariana Baio reports:
He helped rescue people from caves. Now he’s stuck in one of the world’s deepest
Expert caver Mark Dickey was unable to climb out of the Morca cave in Turkey after falling seriously ill. Ariana Baio reports
Rescuers wil remain in cave to bring out equipment following rescue
“Many cave rescuers remain in the cave to remove substantial amounts of rope and rescue equipment used during the operation. This may take one more day,” stated the European Cave Rescue Association on Monday.
“ECRA express huge gratitude to the many cave rescuers from seven different countries who contributed to the success of this cave rescue operation.”
Caver thanks rescuers who brought him to safety
