Mark Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring a deep underground cave
Rescue has begun of ailing US researcher Mark Dickey trapped over 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, the country’s disaster management agency said.
“This afternoon, the operation to move him from his camp at 1,040 meters to the camp at 700 meters began,” the official from the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate confirmed, adding that the operation could last 10 days.
Earlier this morning, The New York Times reported rescue teams are using explosives to blast open passages of a cave in Turkey to safely extract Mr Dickey via a stretcher.
While an international team of cave rescuers and medical personnel have been working to stabilise the cave expert before launching the operation, that is now underway, officials earlier said he may still need a stretcher to exit.
The well-known speleologist became trapped inside the Morca cave, located 3,400ft below the surface, last Saturday, after suffering from bleeding in the digestive tract.
Since then, more than 180 people from eight countries have joined the rescue efforts.
Earlier, it was estimated that the “difficult operation” would last at least three-four days, with an official fromTurkey’s disaster relief agency noting it would take a healthy person 16 hours to exit.
Explorer ‘out within days'
Rescuers will have the trapped explorer Mark Dickey out "within several days," Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan has said.
Mr Dickey, 40, was on an international exploration mission in the Morca cave in Mersin province's Taurus mountains when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding at a depth of 1,040 metres (3,400ft)
More than 150 rescuers from Turkey and other nations have been working to save him from the country's third deepest cave.
"Depending on the developments at the stations in between, hopefully the evacuation will have been completed within several days," Mr Pehlivan told reporters.
Recap: American researchers shares emotional message from ‘nearly a 1000m’
Mark Dickey recorded a video message that was released by Turkish authorities late on Thursday.
“Hi, I’m Mark Dickey from nearly a thousand metres,” Mr Dickey said in the message, dressed in a red puffer jacket and using a headlamp.
“As you can see, I’m up, I’m alert, I’m talking. But I’m not healed on the inside yet, so I’m going to need a lot of help to get out of here,” he added.
“The caving world is a really tight-knit group, and it’s amazing to see how many people have responded on the surface,” Mr Dickey said in the video. “I do know that the quick response of the Turkish government to get the medical supplies that I need, in my opinion, saved my life.
“I was very close to the edge.”
How will American cave explorer be rescued?
Tulga Sener, the head of the rescue commission medical unit, told Reuters that Mr Dickey’s health condition was stable and his vital signs normal, adding that three doctors would attend to him on his way up.
It is believed that Mr Dickey will have to take significant rest at frequent points on the way out.
Explosives will need to be used to expand some of the more narrow points of the cave to allow safe passage said Recep Salci, the head of search and rescue for AFAD, with the aim of bringing Mr Dickey up on a stretcher.
Rescuers will use a “security belt” system to lift him through the cave’s narrowest openings.
“Our aim is to bring him out and to have him hospitalised as soon as possible,” Mr Salci said.
What are some of the main challenges to the rescue operation?
Yusuf Ogrenecek, of the Speleological Federation of Turkey, told the Associated Press that one of the most difficult tasks of cave rescue operations is widening the narrow cave passages to allow stretcher lines to pass through at low depths.
“Stretcher lines are labour intensive and require experienced cave rescuers working long hours,” Mr Ogrenecek said, adding that other difficult factors range from navigating through mud and water at low temperatures to the psychological toll of staying inside a cave for long periods of time.
Earlier on Saturday, The New York Times reported rescuers were using explosives to widen parts of the narrow Morca cave so that Mr Dickey can be safely extracted via a stretcher.
In Rome, Federico Catania, the spokesman for Italy’s National Alpine and Speleological Rescue, described the cave as one of the deepest in the world.
“The cave is made up of many vertical shafts, so many sections that are extremely vertical with few horizontal sections where (the) rescuers are setting up temporary camps,” he said.
Trapped American explorer in ‘stable condition’ as rescue operation begins
Mark Dickey has been in a stable condition as of Friday, officials in Turkey said as the rescue operation to safely extract the American researcher from the depths of a Turkish cave gets underway.
Mr Dickey is currently trapped in the Morca cave, located near Anamur in the south of Turkey, after he became seriously ill during an expedition last Saturday.
However, the 40-year-old American cave explorer has been receiving medical support and his condition is “getting better”, the governor of Mersin Ali Hamza Pehlivan told media on Saturday.
“There are 190 personnel from eight countries assisting in the rescue effort, including doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers,” Mr Pehlivan said.
He added that 153 of them were search and rescue experts.
“We have received information that his condition is getting better, thanks to medical intervention. He has been in stable condition as of yesterday,” he added.
New pictures show rescuers near the entrance of Morca cave
We now have new pictures, coming in from Anamur in Mersin province in Turkey, where a massive rescue operation to rescue Mark Dickey has begun.
Mr Dickey, 40, has been stuck 3,400ft below the ground after becoming seriously ill during an expedition to the Morca cave last Saturday.
A large-scale international rescue operation is now underway, officials from Turkey’s disaster management agency confirmed.
What is a speleologist?
Mark Dickey is an American speleologist, or someone who studies all aspects of caves including their geology, biology, hydrology, and history.
Speleologists often research how the cave is formed and how It changes – this is known as speleogenesis and speleomorphology.
“Speleology is an interdisciplinary field that combines a lot of scientific skills,” according to StartCaving.com says.
Who is American speleologist Mark Dickey?
Hailing from Croton-on-Hudson, New York, Mark Dickey is a highly-trained caver, cave rescuer and well-known in the international speleological (cave expert) community, according to the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA).
His resume of cave explorations and expert status is endless: secretary of the ECRA medical committee, lead instructor for Caving Academy, a US-based organisation that prepares other cavers for exploration and a national instructor for the National Cave Rescue Commission.
Rescue of American explorer trapped in Turkey cave has begun, officials say
Rescue teams have begun the arduous process of extricating Mark Dickey, who became seriously ill while he was exploring the Morca cave in the south of Turkey last Saturday.
The rescue operation could last for up to 10 days.
Trapped American explorer’s parents say ‘our prayers are being answered’ amid rescue operation
The parents of Mark Dickey, who is currently trapped in a Turkey cave, have said “our prayers are being answered” as a rescue operation to safely extract the American explorer gets underway.
In a statement obtained by Mail Online, Andrew and Deborah Ann Dickey said: “We are extremely grateful to the international caving community volunteers who have demonstrated such support for our son.
“Mark is strong, but he needed his fellow cavers, including, of course, doctors to allow a devastatingly scary situation to turn positive,” their statement read.
They also said they are “thankful” Mr Dickey’s fiancee and fellow caver, Jessica “has been with him during this ordeal”.
“Our prayers are being answered and we cannot express how much that means, and will always mean to us.”
