Rescue teams could start moving American trapped 3,400 feet inside Turkey cave within hours - latest
Mark Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring a deep underground cave
Trapped American explorer sends video message from inside Turkish cave
Rescue teams could start to move trapped American explorer Mark Dickey from 3,400ft inside a cave in Turkey within hours, a report says.
An international team of cave rescuers and medical personnel have been working to stabilise the cave expert before launching a rescue operation as early as Saturday, a director at Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told CNN.
Mr Dickey, 40, is on a mission to explore the Morca cave. But on Saturday, while exploring at 3,400 feet below the surface, he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding.
Authorities in Europe worked quickly to send a doctor down to Mr Dickey where they performed blood transfusions in the hopes of getting him strong enough to leave.
“I was very close to the edge,” Mr Dickey said in a video obtained by The Associated Press.
While Mr Dickey’s condition has improved thanks to a team of doctors from several countries, he may still need a stretcher to exit.
The cave system is described as extremely narrow with many twists and turns, making it difficult to navigate. It typically takes a person in good health around 15 hours to exit.
Images of the rescue operation
Map of Morca cave system
$50,000 raised for Mark Dickey
A fundraiser benefitting the teams that are rescuing Mark Dickey from the cave in Turkey has raised $50,000.
The GoFundMe was set up to help fund the complicated rescue mission which will likely take days.
“This fundraiser is started on behalf of the National Cave Rescue Commission (for whom Mark is also an instructor) and will be used to be distributed to the rescue teams to cover the logistical costs of aiding him out of the cave,” the description reads.
So far, the fundraiser has met half of its goal of $100,000.
Six international rescue teams will assist in rescue
Six rescue teams from different countries apart of the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) are working together to try to rescue American Mark Dickey from the Morca cave in Turkey.
At 3,400 feet, it will be incredibly difficult to get Mr Dickey, safely, out of the cave.
To make it easier, the ECRA is going to split seven parts of the cave up among the six teams. Each time will find solutions to conduct the rescue operation at a set number of feet.
The Bulgarian cave rescue team will first find a way to get Mr Dickey from 3,412 feet (where he is now) to 2,953 feet.
From there, the Croatian rescue team will get Mr Dickey to 2,345 feet.
Then the Italian rescue team will get Mr Dickey to 1,640 feet.
After that the Polish rescue team will take over to help Mr Dickey reach 1,181 feet.
Then the Hungarian team will assist in reaching 590 feet.
Finally, the Turkish team will help get Mr Dickey out of the cave and to the surface so he can reach proper medical care.
Dickey’s parents thank rescuers for efforts
Andrew and Deborah Ann Dickey, the scientist Mark Dickey’s parents, released a statement thanking rescuers for their life-saving efforts.
“Mark is strong, but he needed his fellow cavers, including, of course, the doctors, to allow a devastatingly scary situation to turn positive,” Dickey’s parents said.
“Our prayers are being answered and we cannot express how much that means, and will always mean, to us.”
Who is Mark Dickey?
Hailing from Croton-on-Hudson, New York, Mark Dickey is a highly-trained caver, cave rescuer himself and well-known in the international speleological (cave expert) community, according to the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA).
His resume of cave explorations and expert status is endless: secretary of the ECRA medical committee, lead instructor for Caving Academy, a US-based organisation that prepares other cavers for exploration and a national instructor for the National Cave Rescue Commission.
He also volunteers with the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a nonprofit search-and-rescue team.
Having participated in many cave explorations in karst areas around the world for many years, Mr Dickey is knowledgeable and skilled – the kind of person you’d want on complicated cave exploration like the Morca mission.
Mr Dickey was on an expedition to map the 4,186-foot-deep cave system in southern Turkey for the Anatolian Speleology Group Association.
Photos from a Facebook page that seemingly belongs to Mr Dickey show him happily preparing for the mission by inspecting all the necessary gear before embarking.
He built a career rescuing people from caves. Now he’s stuck in one of the world’s deepest
For five days, expert cave explorer Mark Dickey has been stuck 3,400 feet below the surface in a cave in the Taurus Moutain region of Turkey.
Mr Dickey, 40, is an experienced caver who embarked on an expedition mission to map one of the deepest caves in the world – the Morca cave system in southern Turkey.
But the expedition was suddenly cut short after Mr Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding.
Now, a rescue team of over 150 personnel from several international organisations have combined their efforts to try to retrieve Mr Dickey, who cannot leave the cave due to the emergency medical situation.
As of Thursday, officials in the Speleological Federation of Turkey said that Mr Dickey’s situation had improved but that he would require a stretcher, making the rescue mission even more complicated.
Ariana Baio reports:
He helped rescue people from caves. Now he’s stuck in one of the world’s deepest
Expert caver Mark Dickey was unable to climb out of the Morca cave in Turkey after falling seriously ill. Ariana Baio reports
What is a speleologist? Mission to extract US explorer trapped 3,400 feet deep in Turkish Cave underway
The Cave Exploration Society says Morca cave is the 74th deepest cave in the world and the third deepest in Turkey - here’s everything you need to know about Speleology.
What is a speleologist?
The Cave Exploration Society says Morca cave is the 74th deepest cave in the world and the third deepest in Turkey - here’s everything you need to know about Speleology
Mission to bring caver to surface will start Saturday, Turkish officials say
Mark Dickey remains 3,600ft underground, but the effort to lift him to the surface is set to begin on Saturday, a director at Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told CNN on Friday.
Dickey fell ill last weekend with suspected gastrointestinal bleeding during an exploration of the Morca Sinkhole in Morca Valley, near Anamur in southern Turkey.
Doctors working to improve Mark Dickey’s health
In an update from the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA), officials said doctors are working to improve Mark Dickey’s health to the fullest extent possible before they conduct the rescue mission.
“The doctors are working to further improve the patient’s health [sic] so that the difficult transport to the surface can begin soon without further complications,” they wrote in a press release.
Officials said they believe Mr Dickey will need to use a stretcher for some of the rescue mission but the better his condition is the fewer complications there will be.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies