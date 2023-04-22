Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Only 28 people with “legacy verification” on Twitter signed up for Twitter Blue in the hours after Elon Musk removed their blue checkmarks.

Thousands of Twitter users who were bestowed with the once-coveted blue checkmark before Mr Musk implemented the new verification system watched as their ticks vanished on Thursday.

But it seems many did not mind the loss, as there was no rush to join Twitter Blue.

According to Travis Brown, a Berlin-based software developer, of the 407k legacy verified Twitter accounts, only 19,497 signed up for Twitter Blue.

That number increased by 28 from the 19,469 that Mr Brown identified as both legacy verified and Twitter Blue subscribed accounts in early April.

Mr Brown said he was able to find the number of legacy verified Twitter accounts through Twitter’s API, which is available via paid subscription.

Twitter Blue costs $8 per month and gives subscribers a verified checkmark next to their name. Mr Musk implemented the new verification system seemingly as an incentive to get people to sign up for the feature.

Mr Musk also said that he decided to get rid of every legacy-verified account to level the playing field.

In March, Mr Musk tweeted, “It’s more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities [in my opinion].”

But after the rollout on Thursday, Mr Musk revealed he personally paying for a few celebrities to receive a Twitter Blue subscription and verification checkmark including LeBron James and Stephen King.

Since legacy verified accounts were scrapped, Mr Brown has begun tracking those who have signed up for Twitter Blue. As of 22 April, there are approximately 700 new Twitter Blue subscribers.

However, that number may or may not be completely accurate as some accounts are being paid for by Mr Musk and others are affiliated with official organisations.

Mr Musk’s verification system change is the latest since he acquired the social media platform last year.