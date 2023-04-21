Celebrities who lost their blue ticks in the great Twitter cull

Legacy blue ticks were removed from Twitter on Thursday (20 April) as Elon Musk’s social media site continues its push to drive more people towards signing up and paying for Twitter Blue.

As expected, celebrities across the world suddenly found themselves “unverified”, with some of the biggest accounts - including those of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and author JK Rowling - losing their blue ticks.

Even the official Twitter account for Pope Francis - which has 18.8 million followers - was stripped of its verification.

The Pontiff’s account, however, has since been given a grey tick.

