Tyre Nichols cries out for his mother in video of deadly beating by Memphis police

Tyre Nichols is seen calling out for his mother after being pursused, punched and pepper-sprayed by police in Memphis newly released video.

They are later seen bragging about punching him.

“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer.

Another is heard to say: “I jumped in, started rocking him”

After days of mounting demands from the family of the unarmed 29-year-old who died a couple of days after the Jan 7 stop by police, authorites released up to an hour of disturbing footage showing Mr Nichols being chased by a special group of officers.

Earrlier this week, officials said the man’s last words had been of his mother, RowVaughn Wells,

In one video, Mr Nichols is shown on the ground with officers around him, and he can be heard repeatedly screaming: “Mom, Mom, Mom.”

Lawyers have said that his mother’s home was about 100 yards away from where he was beaten.