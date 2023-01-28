Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Memphis officials have released disturbing police footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols , a 29-year-old Black man who died in hospital three days after being violently detained during a traffic stop earlier this month.

AfterFamily members, city leaders, and activists harshly criticised the conduct of the officers shown in the footage, five of whom have been fired and charged with murder and demanded the city make it public.

On Friday evening it did just that, reportedly making public up to one hour’s worth of footage.

In the first part if showed the officers pulling over the young man, forcing him out of the vehicle and onto the floor.

One of them is heard to say: “B**ch put your hands behind your back before break them”.

The video shows the officers trying to use their Tasers on Mr Nichols, who then runs from the scene.

When the first group of officers hears over their radios that the young man has been caught, another is heard to say: “I hope they stomp his ass.”

RowVaughn Wells, the mother of Mr Nichols, said on Friday: “I want to say to the five police officers that murdered my son, you also disgraced your own families when you did this.”

She added: “I’m going to pray for you and your families because at the end of the day, this shouldn’t have happened. This just shouldn’t have happened. We want justice for my son.”

Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols’s stepfather, said the group of officers as well as the medics who later arrived involved showed a callous disregard for the man who had just been severly beaten.

“No one rendered aid to him whatsoever. They walked around, smoking cigarettes like it was all calm and like, you know, bragging about what happened,” Mr Wells told CNN . “He was sitting there, and then he slumped over. And an officer walked over to him and said, ‘Sit back up motherf******,’ while he’s handcuffed.”

City and state officials have strongly condemned the officers’ conduct.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is helping investigate the incident, said he was “sickened” by the conduct he saw in the video of the police stop, which did “not at all reflect proper policing.”

“We are here to pursue truth and justice, realising we should not be here,” the director said at a press conference on Thursday. “Simply put, this shouldn’t have happened.”

“I am grieved, and frankly I am shocked– I am sickened by what I saw,” he added.

Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis said earlier this week that the group of officers in the video—Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were “directly responsible” for the “physical abuse” of Nichols, calling the officers’ actions “heinous, reckless, and inhumane”.

“This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individualism,” she said in a video statement.

The extreme police use of force in the video has been compared to the infamous beating of Rodney King at the hands of Los Angeles police.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee also investigating Nichols’s death , suggesting the former officers involved in the arrest could face further federal charges on top of local ones.

The family of Tyre Nichols has asked protesters to show their support peacefully.

“It’s going to be horrific, but I want each and every one of you to protest in peace. I don’t want us burning up our cities, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” Ms Wells said at a vigil on Thursday, the night before the video was released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.