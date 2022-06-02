Ukraine’s first lady implores Americans not to ‘get used to our pain’

‘Don’t get used to our pain,’ says Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

Nathan Place
New York
Thursday 02 June 2022 14:36
<p>Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska discusses the war in an exclusive interview with ABC News</p>

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the country’s first lady has thanked the United States for its “enormous support” – but also warned Americans not to grow numb to the grim headlines.

“Otherwise, we are risking a never-ending war and this is not something we would like to have,” Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, told ABC News. “Don’t get used to our pain.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

