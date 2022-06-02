Ukraine’s first lady implores Americans not to ‘get used to our pain’

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the country’s first lady has thanked the United States for its “enormous support” – but also warned Americans not to grow numb to the grim headlines.

“Otherwise, we are risking a never-ending war and this is not something we would like to have,” Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, told ABC News. “Don’t get used to our pain.”

