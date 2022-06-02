✕ Close President Zelensky meets US officials

Russian air strikes in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Donbas have hit a chemical plant, prompting president Volodymyr Zelensky to condemn the attacks as “madness”.

A huge orange cloud, thought to be nitric acid, which causes irritation to the eyes and skin, rose into the sky over the industrial city, where fighting has been raging for days.

The governor of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, said Russia had targeted the Azot factory from a plane, resulting in the release of toxic substances, and urged residents to stay inside their homes or shelters.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden announced his country will send Kyiv four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition to help try to stall Russian progress in the Donbas.

Colin Kahl, the Pentagon’s top policy adviser, said the US had received assurances from Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky that these new systems would not be fired into Russian territory.

