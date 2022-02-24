‘Terrorist number one’: Ukrainians in the US call for West to do more following Putin’s invasion
‘There’s no panic, we need to stop this crazy guy, Putin’
Ukrainians in New York are urging the West to to step up their support for their home country to defeat “terrorist number one” Vladimir Putin.
Sergiy Donkin, the head of a local Ukrainian-US organisation, told The Independent the Ukrainian military could hold out against Russian forces for a time, but would need additional military and financial backing.
“Ukraine has a strong army right now, has a good president. There’s no panic, we need to stop this crazy guy, Putin. He is terrorist number one in the world,” he told The Independent on Thursday.
“I hope that the US stops this crazy guy. America, England, every normal country needs to support us.”
Mr Donkin said he hadn’t slept since the invasion began, and was in close contact with friends and family back home.
“I feel very very bad, because what can I do to help? Maybe send money. Every Ukrainian will do something. Everybody is thinking about how they can help. All of my family are living in Ukraine, my cousins, my parents.”
Ukrainians are expected to turn out en masse to protests at Times Square and at the Russian embassy to the United Nations on Thursday.
In the Little Ukraine neighbourhood of Manhattan’s East Village, businesses proudly displayed Ukrainian flags in their shop fronts.
The area is home to restaurants, schools, several churches and many of the 150,000-strong Ukrainian population in New York have links to the neighbourhood.
Many were shellshocked at the full-scale Russian invasion launched on Wednesday night.
They questioned why more wasn’t done to halt the Russian military advance before it happened, and called on the US and its allies to step up its military and financial aid.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies