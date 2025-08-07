Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

United Airlines flights grounded across the US due to ‘technology issue’

Company warned of delays across country as it works to resolve tech issue

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Thursday 07 August 2025 02:06 BST
Comments
The order impacted United flights in regional hubs across the country, including Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco, the FAA said.
The order impacted United flights in regional hubs across the country, including Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco, the FAA said. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop Wednesday evening, affecting United Airlines flights across the U.S.

The order impacted United flights in regional hubs across the country, including Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco, the agency said.

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports,” United said in a statement. “We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

Passengers complained on social media that they had been waiting on the tarmac at airports for more than two hours following the outage, with no sign of movement any time soon.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused. We are aware of the system error and our teams are working to resolve this to have you on your way,” United’s social media account replied to stranded passengers on X.

One parent with small children said that they were waiting to board a nine-hour flight from Buenos Aires in Argentina to Houston.

“Still no news of this worldwide outage!” the person wrote on X. “We are here waiting here in Buenos Aires, Argentina! Kids tired and we’re ready to take a 9 hours flight to Houston to then take a connection flight!”

Another person said they had been waiting on a United plane for over two and a half hours.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in