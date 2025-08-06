Alaska Airlines to launch nonstop flights from Seattle to London and Reykjavik
Flights to London and Reykjavik are scheduled to begin in spring 2026
Alaska Airlines is set to launch two nonstop routes from Seattle to London Heathrow and Reykjavik, Iceland.
The new routes mark the fourth and fifth of at least 12 intercontinental destinations that the carrier says it will serve from its hometown airport of Seattle by 2030.
Flights to London and Reykjavik are scheduled to begin in spring 2026, with the nine-and-a-half-hour Dreamliner-operated London service putting the carrier in direct competition with British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic, which typically charge between $250 and $550 for direct one-way tickets. Alaska, however, is yet to reveal prices, but said tickets will be bookable from this fall.
The seven-and-a-half-hour Seattle-Reykjavik service, meanwhile, will operate during the summer season using 737-8 Max aircraft, which Alaska Airlines said are "designed for this type of long-range flying".
Currently, only Icelandair offers nonstop Seattle-Reykjavik flights, for around $500 one-way. WestJet, Delta and Air Canada all operate stopover services to the Icelandic capital.
Alaska said in a statement: "We'll offer daily, year-round services to the British capital — one of the most sought-after international destinations and business markets — on our widebody 787-9 aircraft, featuring 34 enclosed suites with fully lie-flat seats in business class.
"London is the largest intercontinental market from Seattle, with more than 400 passengers traveling between the two vibrant cities every day."
The London service will be operated by Dreamliners sporting a new green livery inspired by the Northern Lights.
Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO, said: "With these bold moves, we are accelerating our vision to connect our guests to the world.
“We are seizing this moment to redefine the international experience and level up."
