How Delta amenity kits changed across the decades, from shoehorns to spa-grade toiletries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The golden age of air travel is long gone, but the business-class amenity kit is one luxury introduced in that era between the 50s and 70s that is still with us.

Delta introduced it in 1978, at the tail end of the period, and has been keeping a photographic record of its evolution.

The fascinating pictures serve as time capsules that offer insights into aircraft etiquette of the day and reveal how amenity kits went from being merely practical to designer collectibles.

First, we step back in time, to an age long before AI pricing and online check-ins, when according to the amenity kits, fuzz-free clothing and being able to remove one's shoes with ease were the priorities for wealthy fliers.

1978

open image in gallery This 1978 kit featured a white bag, Pepsodent toothpaste, a comb, hand lotion, a hand towel, and a large nail file ( Delta Air Lines )

Delta's first amenity kits arrived in 1978, when the carrier was using Boeing 747s and Lockheed TriStars for long-haul travel.

One of the kits featured a white bag, Pepsodent toothpaste, a comb, hand lotion, a hand towel, and a large nail file.

Yes, doing your nails mid-flight was a top priority.

open image in gallery This 1978 Delta kit was resplendent in brown and beige ( Delta Air Lines )

Another brown and beige offering featured Michaud shaving cream and hand and body lotion, along with a razor and eye mask.

Milestones for the carrier in the 70s included the introduction of the first transatlantic service from Atlanta to London, and audio in-flight entertainment.

1985

open image in gallery A lint mitt and a shoehorn awaited business-class passengers in 1985 ( Delta Air Lines )

Notable inclusions of the 1985 amenity kit were a lint mitt for removing clothing fluff and dust and a shoehorn.

Bizarre? Not really, this was, after all, a time when people would don formal attire to fly business class, a concept alien to today's tracksuit-wearing one-percenters.

The goody bag also contained a toothbrush kit, shave cream, mouthwash and moisturizing lotion, along with a comb and a nail file.

By this time, Delta had introduced computer-generated boarding and automated advance seat selection.

1987

open image in gallery Blue slippers anchored the set-up in 1987 ( Delta Air Lines )

This picture shows a 1987 amenity kit, which includes a pair of blue Delta slippers, with the rest of the kit unchanged.

In this year, Western Airlines merged with Delta, making it the fourth-largest US carrier and the fifth-largest world carrier, with new hubs in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

It was also the year that Delta began trans-Pacific services to Tokyo.

1995

open image in gallery A 'disc case' for CDs arrived in 1995 ( Delta Air Lines )

In 1995, the amenity kit took a step up, with Delta partnering with Essentiel Elements, known for its spa-grade toiletries.

The kit included an aromatherapy towelette by the firm, along with a 'disc case' for CDs (remember those?), and Rembrandt toothpaste and mouth rinse.

By that time, Delta had purchased Pan Am and introduced onboard recycling.

And in 1995, Delta introduced the airline industry's first seasonal menus and became the first US airline to ban smoking on all flights worldwide.

1996

open image in gallery Essential Elements lotions and potions greeted passengers in the pointy end in 1996 ( Delta Air Lines )

In 1996, Delta's business-class customers were treated to an enticing bundle, with Essential Elements lotions and potions still in place.

In that year, a Delta plane carried the Olympic flame from Athens to Los Angeles for the 1996 Torch Relay to Atlanta.

Watershed moments, meanwhile, were customers being able to make reservations and purchase tickets via Delta's website, SkyLinks, and Delta becoming the first airline to offer in-seat power and live broadcast television programming.

2001

open image in gallery 2001: L'Occitane creams in a tin ( Charles Burcher/Delta Air Lines )

This tin of delights, which included L'Occitane creams, arrived in 2001.

This year also saw Delta install self-service airport kiosks, allowing customers to check-in and print boarding passes.

2006

open image in gallery The 2006 kit had a more playful vibe ( Delta Air Lines )

The year 2006 saw the introduction of a vibrant red amenity kit with Lather products and playful inscriptions, such as "do not disturb, save me a snack" on a privacy notice.

And in 2006 Delta became the first major airline with in-seat, on-demand movies, games and live TV on a large portion of its domestic fleet.

Another first was the introduction of Delta flights to southern Africa, with a service to Johannesburg via Dakar, Senegal, launched.

2007

open image in gallery A red and blue offering arrived in 2007, along with a new logo for the carrier ( Delta Air Lines )

Lather products also featured in the blue and red 2007 amenity kit.

The look of the airline changed in this year, with the carrier adopting a new three-dimensional red widget logo and livery.

And an open skies agreement between the US and the European Union paved the way for services to Heathrow, which would launch the following year.

New for 2025

open image in gallery New amenity kits by Missoni are being rolled out this year ( Delta Air Lines )

Delta is rolling out "collectible" new amenity kits by Missoni in the fall "designed to reflect the colors of the sky".

These will come in blue and cream and include "crew-length" socks; a breathable eye mask; an "upgraded" pen featuring "metal accents and Delta One branding"; Grown Alchemist skincare products in "elevated aluminum tubes"; a bamboo toothbrush; Marvis toothpaste; and earplugs.

Delta is also launching a new bedding set by Missoni.