The University of Pittsburgh issued a public safety emergency after a loud pop was heard just as an anti-transgender event was kicking off on campus.

On Tuesday, Daily Wire personality Michael Knowles and libertarian writer Brad Polumbo visited the campus for a discussion titled "Should transgenderism be regulated by law?" according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The chat began around 7pm.

Just as the discussion was beginning, a loud bang was heard near the student centre, which prompted the university to issue its emergency advisory.

It is unclear what caused the small explosion, though Mr Polumbo compared the sound to "fireworks in the street."

The fact that the explosion was small and did not cause any injuries did not stop conservative commenters on social media from seizing on the fictitious idea that transgender protesters were throwing bombs.

In a video captured the day of a protest, one individual, who identifies themselves as a trans woman, can be seen screaming at another protester who was acting out of line with the demonstration's ideals. One person in the video calls out to the masked individual and asks if they're "a plant" — essentially asking if they were a conservative or law enforcement officer who infiltrated the demonstration with the intent to derail the protest.

It is unclear if the masked individual seen in the video was the one who set off the explosive.

The school prepared for backlash earlier in the day and shut down several campus for the evening. The campus reportedly re-opened and went back to normal operations shortly after 10pm. More than 11,000 students signed a petition asking the school to cancel the event. The University refused, citing its commitment to the First Amendment.

A group of around 175 people were protesting outside the lecture, and a crowd continued to demonstrate throughout the course of the evening. Police escorted attendees out a back door while they barricaded the front to prevent protesters from potentially entering.

Law enforcement in Pittsburgh eventually told the protesters they would need to leave the area or they would be arrested for blocking streets. Protests continues in small pockets throughout the evening.