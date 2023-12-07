✕ Close Police respond to shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus

Three people were killed and another injured in a campus shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has confirmed.

The suspected gunman, who has not yet been identified, was also killed during the shocking incident and officials say they do not yet know the motive for the attack.

At a press conference following the incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, Sheriff Kevin McMahill reassured people that there was “no further threat” to the community. No motive has been shared.

The surviving gunshot victim was listed in stable condition, he said, adding that several other people suffered panic attacks during the pandemonium.

Several officers were treated for minor injuries sustained during a search of the sprawling campus for any additional victims or suspects, the sheriff added.

Mr McMahill said that while police do know the identity of the suspect, they would not be sharing it with the public or media until the victims’ next of kin had been contacted.

College campuses in southern Nevada that were shut in the aftermath of the incident will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, according to authorities