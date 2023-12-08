UNLV shooting suspect Anthony Polito had ‘target list’ before attack: Live
Three faculty members killed in shooting at university in Las Vegas
The gunman identified by police as the man responsible for Wednesday’s shooting at the University of Nevada‘s Las Vegas campus had a “target list”, according to law enforcement.
Police say everyone on the “target list” has been contacted except for one person who is travelling internationally.
“None of the individuals on the target list became a victim,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said yesterday.
The suspect identified by police as 67-year-old Anthony Polito also sent 22 letters “to various University personnel across the country” with no return address, prior to the attack.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said that the first letter to be intercepted by investigators contained “an unknown white powder” and urged anyone who had received such mail to contact authorities.
At a press conference on Thursday, the gunman was identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito – a career college professor who had applied for – but failed to be accepted for – a job at the school.
Two of the victims of the shooting were also identified as professor Cha Jan Chang, 64, known as “Jerry,” and assistant professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas.
‘My heart aches for our UNLV family’ – college president
Former professor had a ‘target list’
The suspect, a former college professor, was facing financial difficulties and reportedly had a “target list”, according to law enforcement.
The 67-year-old suspect was fatally shot by police during the incident at the University of Nevada on Wednesday.
Authorities suggested that the motive behind the shooting may have been the suspect’s frustration over being rejected for several job opportunities at different colleges.
Watch: Former college professor kills three on Las Vegas campus
Local cheerleading gym pays tribute to victim of shooting
A local cheer-leading gym appeared to pay tribute to Patricia Navarro who, according to US media, has been named as one of the victims of Wednesday’s shooting.
A post by the California Allstars gym in Las Vegas sent “deepest condolences” to the “Navarro family”.
“Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of a beloved member of our Cali family in yesterday’s senseless shooting,” the Instagram post read.
“Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Navarro family at this unimaginably difficult time. Deliana, we love you and surround you with so much love and support.”
First victims in UNLV mass shooting identified
Three people were killed and another left seriously injured during an attack on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on Wednesday.
All four of the victims were faculty members at the UNLV, the college’s president Keith Whitfield has confirmed. Two of the three deceased have now been named.
Here’s what we know about the victims so far:
UNLV president pays tribute to identified shooting victims
Keith Whitfield, president of UNLV said he was heartbroken by the “senseless act of violence” that had resulted in the death of three faculty members.
Dr Patricia Navarro-Velez was an assistant professor of accounting and had “devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants”, he said.
She joined UNLV nearly five years ago as a professor of accounting, where she primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems.
Dr Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang was a longtime educator of management information systems, who had spent more than 20 years of his academic career teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students.
“My heart breaks for the families, friends, and loved ones of Dr. Navarro and Dr. Chang, and for all of the victims of this senseless act of violence that has physically and emotionally affected so many,” Mr Whitfield said.
“The incredible outpouring of love, support, and concern directed to UNLV and our students and staff over the last 24 hours provides great comfort during this trying time.
“What students, employees, and campus visitors endured yesterday during the shooting and the tense aftermath is life-changing. I again thank everyone for taking the call to shelter in place seriously.
“It was imperative for law enforcement to clear every room in every building on our campus to ensure continued safety, and I’m grateful for the immense courage and cooperation you all showed.”
All four victims of UVLN shooting were faculty members, college confirms
All four of the victims involved in Wednesday’s shooting were faculty members at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the college’s president has confirmed.
In a statement, Keith E Whitfield, said that it had been “the most difficult day in the history of our university”.
“Words are still hard to come by as we’re only beginning to process the grief, loss, anger, and fear associated with Wednesday’s tragic campus shooting that took the lives of three of our cherished faculty members. Another faculty member remains hospitalized.”
Mr Whitfield confirmed the identities of two of the victims as Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang and that they were members of the Lee Business School faculty.
The third victim, also a UNLV faculty member, will be identified following notification of next of kin, he said.
Police report multiple casualties and suspect dead in Las Vegas: ‘There is no further threat’
Suspect sent 22 letters to various universities before shooting
At the press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that prior to the shooting at the Las Vegas campus, the suspect – Anthony Polito – had visited a Henderson post office and sent 22 letters “to various University personnel across the country” with no return address.
“We are currently working with the postal inspector and our federal partners to begin processing these letters. We do not know the contents of these letters and we’re working to contact the recipients of those letters,” he said.
Mr McMahill continued: “In the screening of those envelopes that we were able to intercept, after going through 14,000 pieces of mail and identifying the 22 that were sent, the first letter that we opened had a unknown white powder substance in it.
“Our armor unit, detectives are out currently processing those envelopes and what we’re asking is that if anybody in the education world receives a letter with a no return address that is taped, we asked you to proceed with caution and contact your local authorities.
“Have particular attention from the ones that have been addressed are those that Carolina and UNLV.”
Mr McMahill added that a document “similar to a last weill and testament” was found at Polito’s residence in Henderson.
Still no motive for Las Vegas shooting known
Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that police were still trying to understand Polito’s motive for the shooting.
“I want to stress that we’re still learning a lot about this suspect is still trying to understand motive. We know he applied numerous times for a job with several Nevada higher education institutions, and was denied, each time he was rejected,” he said.
He added that the suspect had “a list of people he was seeking on a university campus” as well as faculty from the Eastern Carolina University.
“We have contacted almost everyone on those lists to make sure that they are all right. We have done that for all of UNLV and all of Eastern Carolina with the exception of one individual who is on an international flight,” Mr McMahill told a press conference.
He said that Polito was “struggling financially” at the time before the shooting, as evidenced by an eviction notice taped to his door when authorities executed a search warrant.
“We believe the suspect acted alone and we have zero indication of any other suspects at this time,” Mr McMahill said.
