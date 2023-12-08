UNLV shooting suspect Anthony Polito had ‘target list’ before attack: Live

✕ Close Police respond to shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The gunman identified by police as the man responsible for Wednesday’s shooting at the University of Nevada‘s Las Vegas campus had a “target list”, according to law enforcement.

Police say everyone on the “target list” has been contacted except for one person who is travelling internationally.

“None of the individuals on the target list became a victim,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said yesterday.

The suspect identified by police as 67-year-old Anthony Polito also sent 22 letters “to various University personnel across the country” with no return address, prior to the attack.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said that the first letter to be intercepted by investigators contained “an unknown white powder” and urged anyone who had received such mail to contact authorities.

At a press conference on Thursday, the gunman was identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito – a career college professor who had applied for – but failed to be accepted for – a job at the school.

Two of the victims of the shooting were also identified as professor Cha Jan Chang, 64, known as “Jerry,” and assistant professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas.