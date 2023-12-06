Jump to content

Liveupdated1701896284

Las Vegas shooting suspect killed after multiple victims reported on UNLV campus: Live updates

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to reports of a shooting with multiple victims on the UNLV campus near BEAM Hall

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Wednesday 06 December 2023 20:58
Police respond to shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus

Students at a college in Las Vegas were told to “run, hide, fight” following reports of an active shooter on the campus.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident, which reportedly resulted in multiple victims on the UNLV campus near to BEAM Hall.

In a post on X, the school said University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.”

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” LVMPD wrote in a separate social media post.

“Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon.”

A short while later the LVMPD wrote that the suspect had been “located and is deceased”.

1701896154

Students describe ‘panic’ of shooting and evacuation

A student from the University of Nevada described sheltering in place in the student union building after hearing reports of an active shooter.

“We found out cops were on site and we just sheltered in place until we were evacuated. And it took us about 30 minutes to get us evacuated,” the student, who gave her name as Jessica, told CNN affiliate KVVU.

Another student who did not give her name told KVVU: “They had guns, we all walked out of the building hands up. They evacuated us out of the student union. We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere.”

The student said they could hear the gunshots from where they were in the student union.

“[There were] about 200 kids all in one space,” she said. “A lot of people were panicking.”

Mike Bedigan6 December 2023 20:55
1701895452

Las Vegas police say suspected shooter is ‘deceased’

Mike Bedigan6 December 2023 20:44
1701894868

‘Active shooting’ with multiple victims reported on Las Vegas college campus

An active shooting with “multiple victims” has been reported on a Las Vegas college campus, according to police.

Police responded to Beam Hall at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, according to a text sent to students and staff.

Graeme Massie has the full story:

‘Active shooting’ with multiple victims reported on Las Vegas college campus

Shots reported at Beam Hall and student union

Mike Bedigan6 December 2023 20:34

