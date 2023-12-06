Las Vegas shooting suspect killed after multiple victims reported on UNLV campus: Live updates
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are responding to reports of a shooting with multiple victims on the UNLV campus near BEAM Hall
Students at a college in Las Vegas were told to “run, hide, fight” following reports of an active shooter on the campus.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident, which reportedly resulted in multiple victims on the UNLV campus near to BEAM Hall.
In a post on X, the school said University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.”
“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” LVMPD wrote in a separate social media post.
“Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon.”
A short while later the LVMPD wrote that the suspect had been “located and is deceased”.
Students describe ‘panic’ of shooting and evacuation
A student from the University of Nevada described sheltering in place in the student union building after hearing reports of an active shooter.
“We found out cops were on site and we just sheltered in place until we were evacuated. And it took us about 30 minutes to get us evacuated,” the student, who gave her name as Jessica, told CNN affiliate KVVU.
Another student who did not give her name told KVVU: “They had guns, we all walked out of the building hands up. They evacuated us out of the student union. We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere.”
The student said they could hear the gunshots from where they were in the student union.
“[There were] about 200 kids all in one space,” she said. “A lot of people were panicking.”
Las Vegas police say suspected shooter is ‘deceased’
Shots reported at Beam Hall and student union
