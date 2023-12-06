✕ Close Police respond to shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus

Students at a college in Las Vegas were told to “run, hide, fight” following reports of an active shooter on the campus.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident, which reportedly resulted in multiple victims on the UNLV campus near to BEAM Hall.

In a post on X, the school said University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.”

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” LVMPD wrote in a separate social media post.

“Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon.”

A short while later the LVMPD wrote that the suspect had been “located and is deceased”.