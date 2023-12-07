UNLV shooting suspect named as ‘rejected professor’ Anthony Polito: Live
Three people were killed in the shooting at university in Las Vegas
The gunman who killed three people and wounded a fourth in a mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has been identified as a career college professor who had applied for – but failed to be accepted for – a job at the school, according to reports.
Law enforcement sources told The Associated Press, CNN and NBC News that the suspect is 67-year-old Anthony Polito. He had previously unsuccessfully sought a job at the school.
The shooting unfolded at around 11.45am on Wednesday morning when gunfire rung out from Beam Hall, where the college’s Lee Business School is located.
Students, staff and faculty were warned about an “active shooter” threat, and hunkered down in classrooms and offices.
Three victims – who have not been named – were killed while a fourth was hospitalised and is now in stable condition.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the gunman was shot dead by responding officers.
Several others suffered panic attacks and a number of officers were treated for minor injuries, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a press conference.
Latest pictures from UNLV campus after shooter kills 3
Who is Anthony Polito? The college professor who killed three in UNLV shooting
Anthony Polito, 67, was named by law enforcement sources to ABC News, CNN and NBC News on Thursday morning hours after the shooting, which ended with his own death. Police still have yet to release his identity.
The sources said Polito had unsuccessfully applied for a college professorship at UNLV sometime prior to embarking on the deadly rampage.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Who is Anthony Polito? College professor accused of deadly UNLV shooting
Vehicles left on campus during shooting can now be retrieved, says UNLV
Vehicles that were left on campus during Wednesday’s shooting can now be retrieved, INLV has said,
In a tweet, the university said Maryland Parkway has reopened to traffic. The school also noted that there will continue to be a “strong police presence and activity on the main campus” on Thursday as the investigation into the shooting continues.
Most of the university remains closed until Monday, with staff being advised to work remotely.
Gunman previously claimed to have solved the Zodiac Killer case
He also previously worked as a professor at colleges in Georgia and North Carolina, and kept a personal website where he proudly documented his academic achievements – and claimed to have solved the Zodiac Killer case.
On a section of the website titled “Theories Regarding Various Mysteries & Puzzles”, he shared a 15-page article – dated 2014 – in which he claimed he had cracked the secret of the identity of the infamous Zodiac Killer, who terrorised Northern California in the late 1960s and taunted police with codes.
In asserting his apparent solving of the case, Polito insisted he was not “a total crackpot” or a “dumb guy” but had used his MENSA skills to reach his conclusion.
“Just so you won’t initially write off my solution as that of a total crackpot, let me first say that I have been a member of MENSA for 35 years, I hold a double undergraduate degree in Mathematics & Statistics (two skills closely associated with successful cryptographers) … and I hold a masters degree and a doctoral degree from top-tier universities as well. So I am not a dumb guy!” he wrote.
“To be fair, I must state that I do NOT have any special expertise or experience in the field of cryptography, only a general and basic knowledge of it … and neither am I an expert or especially accomplished mathematician and/or statistician.”
Watch: LeBron James reacts to UNLV shooting, calling inaction on gun control ‘ridiculous'
LeBron James has slammed inaction on gun control after a shooting on the UNLV campus which saw three people killed and one injured.
During a news conference in LA ahead of the inaugural in-season tournament semifinals on Thursday, the basketball player said it was “senseless” that nothing changes when it comes to gun control in the United States.
Mr James said he had received a text message from his brother on Wednesday following news of the shooting, asking him to stay safe.
He then offered his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, before condemning the lack of firearm legislation in the country as “ridiculous”.
“It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America. I think it’s such a longer conversation, but we keep dealing with the same story, this same conversation every single time it happens, and it just continues to happen,” he said. “The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over, and there’s been no change is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives, on campuses, schools, at shopping markets and movie theaters and all type of stuff. It’s ridiculous.
“The fact that we haven’t changed anything - it’s actually been easier to be able to own a firearm... It’s stupid,” he continued.
Mr James has been a vocal advocate for gun control and reform for years, joining a consistent stream of voices from the NBA - including Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr - on the issue whenever mass shootings have occurred across the country pleading for the government to make changes to the nation’s gun laws.
His remarks come after the NBA released a statement about the shooting, calling it “senseless”. The league is also planning a moment of silence ahead of Thursday’s semifinals, ESPN reported.
National Finals Rodeo cancels Thursday performance after UNLV shooting
The first performance for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Thursday night has been cancelled after a shooting on the UNLV campus which saw three people killed and one injured.
Officials from the Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors said the cancellation was “in respect for those who lost their lives on December 6.”
They added that NFR will take a day of mourning.
“All of us are saddened by the events that occurred today,” said LVE president Tim Keener. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected. We are grateful to all of the first responders, police, security, and the UNLV community for their actions today.”
PRCA CEO Tom Glause also called the shooting a “senseless act of violence”.
“Today’s shooting on the UNLV campus was alarming and deeply troubling,” Mr Glause said. “The PRCA is grateful for the rapid, professional response from law enforcement and first responders. Our thoughts, right now, are focused on the victims.”
Additional details about event arrangements will be announced on Thursday, organizers said.
Gunman identified as 67-year-old professor Anthony Polito
How bad is US gun violence?
According to analysis by CNN, Wednesday’s shooting at UNLV marks the 80th US school shooting this year.
Of those, 51 shootings have been reported on K-12 campuses and 29 on university and college campuses, according to the outlet. This figure includes the latest shooting in Las Vegas on the UNLV campus.
In his remarks, Mr Biden highlighted that in 2023 the country had experienced more than 600 mass shootings, and approximately 40,000 deaths due to gun violence.
“This is not normal, and we can never let it become normal,” he said.
UNLV president issues statement following campus shooting
UNLV president Keith Whitfield has released a statement following a shooting on campus which saw three people killed and one injured.
Mr Whitfield described the shooting as “senseless” and thanked emergency services, as well as students and staff who worked to ensure people’s safety.
“It is with the utmost sadness and grief that I am writing to you about a shooting that took place late this morning on our campus – our home,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re all still in shock as we process the unfathomable event. Members of our community lost their lives and others were injured. My heart aches for our UNLV family. I know all of us are sending our love and support to the victims, their families, and friends during this difficult time.”
He continued: “We will forever remember and honor those we have lost and who were injured. I’m grieving for the victims of today’s senseless shooting, and my heart breaks for the many students, faculty, staff, parents, loved ones, and community members who suffered through hours of painful uncertainty while officers ensured that our campus was safe and secure again.
“UNLV is strong and UNLV is resilient. Our community of faculty, staff, students, and alumni will pull together to support one another in this time of crisis. Know it’s okay not to be okay at this dark time. Ask for help if you need it. You are part of an incredible community and together we will pull through.”
The campus, about two miles from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.
UNLV students ‘no longer feel safe’ on campus after shooting
UNLV students have told of their horror after a gunman killed three people on campus and injured a fourth.
Police said the suspect, identified only as a 67-year-old college professor, shot at students in Beam Hall, where the college’s Lee Business School is located.
Journalism student Shainna Alipon told ABC7 she heard gunfire from inside the Student Union Building next door.
“We made our way down the stairs of the building just to escape and while we were walking down, we heard even more gunshots. I said ‘oh my gosh, I hope the shooter doesn’t come to the building where we’re at,’” she said.
“My editor-in-chief, he was kind of snapping me out of it, he was like, ‘hey can I borrow your phone? We have to take video of this; you know, we’re the press,’ and I was like, ‘oh shoot - you’re right.’ So I snapped out of it, started taking more videos, started talking to a little more people trying to see ‘hey is everyone on your end OK? What do you think is going on?’ It kind of solidified for the first time today - ‘oh I am a journalist; this is like my job,’” Ms Alipon added.
Meanwhile, Tinio, from Hercules, California told ABC he no longer fells safe on campus.
“I don’t feel safe anymore. Finals are next week and all of our finals are supposed to be in-person,” he said.
“It just makes me feel scared for the future because it’s getting closer and closer to me, closer and closer to my family, people who I love.”
