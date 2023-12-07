✕ Close Police respond to shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The gunman who killed three people and wounded a fourth in a mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has been identified as a career college professor who had applied for – but failed to be accepted for – a job at the school, according to reports.

Law enforcement sources told The Associated Press, CNN and NBC News that the suspect is 67-year-old Anthony Polito. He had previously unsuccessfully sought a job at the school.

The shooting unfolded at around 11.45am on Wednesday morning when gunfire rung out from Beam Hall, where the college’s Lee Business School is located.

Students, staff and faculty were warned about an “active shooter” threat, and hunkered down in classrooms and offices.

Three victims – who have not been named – were killed while a fourth was hospitalised and is now in stable condition.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the gunman was shot dead by responding officers.

Several others suffered panic attacks and a number of officers were treated for minor injuries, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a press conference.