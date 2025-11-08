UPS and FedEx ground some Boeing planes after deadly Louisville crash killed 14

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UPS and FedEx have grounded dozens of MD-11 cargo planes at Boeing’s recommendation, following a deadly UPS crash in Louisville that killed at least 14 people and ignited a massive fire after striking two businesses.

Boeing announced early Saturday in a statement that it had advised all operators of the MD-11 Freighter to temporarily suspend flight operations while engineers conduct additional analysis on the aircraft.

Following the recommendation, FedEx, which operates 28 MD-11s, said it grounded its fleet “out of an abundance of caution” to carry out a safety review.

UPS also confirmed Friday that it had grounded its MD-11 fleet “effective immediately.” According to a company fact sheet dated September, UPS operates 27 MD-11s.

“MD-11s are approximately 9 percent of the UPS Airlines fleet,” UPS said in a statement.

The UPS cargo plane narrowly avoided a Louisville restaurant before crashing into an auto parts lot and a petroleum recycling center ( Getty Images )

Officials are investigating Tuesday’s UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, which killed 14 people.

Video of Tuesday’s UPS cargo plane crash shows the MD-11 ablaze and flying low before crashing around 5:14 p.m., in Louisville, with the left engine detaching during takeoff.

The plane, carrying 38,000 gallons of fuel en route to Hawaii, struck two buildings, including an auto parts lot and a petroleum recycling facility, triggering explosions as oil-filled containers ignited.

The plane narrowly missed a restaurant before striking the other businesses, officials said.

Among the victims were a grandfather, Louisnes Fedon, who earned income by collecting scrap metal at a yard near the airport, and his 3-year-old granddaughter, described by relatives as being “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

UPS also confirmed that three flight crew members who died at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport have been identified in a company statement.

“It is with great sorrow that we share the names of the UPS pilots on board UPS Flight 2976. Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond were operating the flight,” Nando Cesarone, UPS Executive Vice President, U.S. & UPS Airlines, saidThursday.