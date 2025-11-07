New dashcam footage shows workers fleeing a tire shop business in Kentucky as the UPS cargo plane bursts into flames overhead.

The footage, taken by Anela Hadzic’s father and shared with The Independent, shows the doomed flight clip power lines and buildings before crashing at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday November 4.

National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration investigators say the left engine detached from the aircraft during takeoff, after which the plane crashed back into the ground, tearing a hole through the roof of a UPS warehouse before exploding in a fireball at the airport.

Thirteen people were killed.