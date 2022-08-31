US army grounds Chinook helicopters over dangerous engine fires

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The US army has grounded its fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about fuel leaks leading to engine fires.

“The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue,” US army spokesperson Cynthia O Smith said.

The Chinook is the American army’s main heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

All 400 Chinook helicopters in the US army’s fleet were grounded over the weekend “out of an abundance of caution”, Ms Smith said.

While there were no injuries or deaths associated with the engine fires, the move to ground the helicopters has been taken until those corrective actions are complete, she added.

The grounding of the fleet was targeted at some Boeing co-manufactured models which had engines made by Honeywell International Inc, The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, citing sources.

While Boeing did not give a statement, Honeywell said it had worked with the army and found that certain parts known as O-rings did not meet the company’s design specifications.

The spokesperson added that the parts were fitted during routine maintenance at an army facility but did not name the company that made the parts. The company is working to supply the army with replacements.

“The safety of our soldiers is the Army’s top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy,” a spokesperson for the army said.

The Chinook helicopter has been the army’s warhorse cargo chopper for nearly six decades.

It is used by both regular and special army forces and ferries more than four dozen troops or cargo.

Additional reporting by agencies