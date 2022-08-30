Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday blamed Joe Biden for not stopping the war in Ukraine amid the energy crisis engulfing Europe and claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin is winning the conflict.

“Here’s the weird thing: by any actual reality-based measure, Vladimir Putin is not losing the war in Ukraine,” Mr Carlson said during the show as he lambasted European leaders for imposing sanctions against Russia.

“He is winning the war in Ukraine and Joe Biden looks at that as we won’t stop until you proffer an unconditional surrender.”

“This isn’t bad policy. This is nuts. It makes no sense. In fact, it only makes sense if the goal is to completely destroy the west in order to make way for Chinese global dominance. What would be the other explanation for this behavior?”

In the show, Mr Carlson focused on the energy shortage in Europe and its impact on people and the economy, insisting that “green energy cannot replace” fossil fuels anytime soon.

“Everything depends on cheap energy, but Europe no longer has it, and as a result, things are falling apart very quickly,” he said.

Arguing that fossil fuels remain “key to civilisation”, the anchor said that the “so-called green energy is not close, is nowhere near replacing gas and oil and coal”.

He claimed that those talking about replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy must have known that and were “just posturing”.

“It means poverty, and the people pushing the Green New Deal must have known that all along. They don’t actually believe climate change is an imminent threat,” he said as he went on to claim that the real threat to the planet is from “global cooling”.

“The Europeans have discovered that the real threat to human civilisation is not global warming. It never was global warming,” he said. “The real threat to people is global cooling, otherwise known as winter. Far more people freeze to death every year than die of heat.”

His comments come even as scientists across the world have warned about the possibility of total human extinction due to the climate crisis, with a general agreement that temperatures are rising, alongside an increasing rate of sea level rise.

Arguing that it isn’t a demand issue but a supply problem stemming primarily from “the war in Ukraine”, he said that the European leaders knew they would face “energy shortages” if they respond to the conflict by “imposing sanctions” as he slammed them for the punitive action.

He said the energy crisis could be resolved by ending the war in Ukraine. “Reestablish energy flows into Europe and save the global economy including ours,” he said as he slammed Mr Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson for spending money on “Ukrainian oligarchs”.