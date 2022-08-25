Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the vital sea port of Odessa has been unable to function properly. Without it Ukraine, known as the breadbasket of Europe, has been unable to export its grain, a problem that the UN could see push an extra 47m people pushed into food poverty around the world in 2022.

Though the port has recently reopened, Bel Trew has spoken to farmers across Ukraine unsure whether they’ll be able to deliver their harvests following the destruction to their farms and livestock that the war has brought.