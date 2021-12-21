Covid Omicron news - live: Biden to urge Americans to get vaccinated as staffer tests positive
Follow the latest live updates here
Joe Biden is to address the nation on Tuesday amid a surge of the Omicron variant of Covid in the US, and the president is expected to stress the importance of getting vaccinated and staying safe this Christmas.
Providing a preview of the president’s speech, the White House press secretary told reporters that Mr Biden does not plan to impose a national lockdown. Instead, he will be encouraging people to inoculate themselves against Covid.
"This is not a speech about locking the country down. This is a speech about the benefits of being vaccinated," Ms Psaki told reporters.
The speech comes after the president himself came in close contact with a White House staffer who later tested positive for Covid-19, underscoring the widespread nature of the virus.
The staffer spent about half an hour around the president on Air Force One on Friday, and was fully vaccinated and boosted, Ms Psaki said. Mr Biden, who tested negative for Covid on Monday, will be tested again on Wednesday.
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Covid-19 pandemic for Tuesday 21 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies