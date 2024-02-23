US military tracking high-altitude balloon flying over Western US, says report

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US military is allegedly tracking a high-altitude balloon flying over the Western part of the country, according to CBS News.

Sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that a military aircraft spotted the balloon and determined it poses no threat but further details about it are unknown at this time.

The Independent has reached out to the Pentagon for comment.

According to the report, the balloon was drifting over Colorado early Friday.

The supposed pressence of the high-altitude balloon comes approximately one year after a high-altitude balloon originating from China drifted over the US, causing national attention and political tension.

Last February, a massive balloon dubbed the “Chinese spy balloon”, became the centre of awe and panic when it entered the northern US and floated over the country over several days. The balloon was believed to be collecting intelligence for China, leading lawmakers to demand President Joe Biden shoot the balloon down.

However, the size of the balloon proved to be an issue for the US as they had to wait until it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean to shoot it down.

Months after the incident, the Pentagon said that the balloon did not collect any intelligence.

The US military has not issued a public statement on the current high-altitude balloon.

This is a breaking news story, more follows.