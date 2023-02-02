Giant ‘Chinese spy balloon’ discovered hovering high above northern US

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A massive Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted hovering over the northern US, a Pentagon official said on Thursday.

Officials considered shooting down the craft, described by one US official as the size of three buses, while it flew over Montana on Wednesday, before that option was ruled out over conerns about debris.

“The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now,” Pentagon spokesperson Brig Gen Pat Ryder told NBC News. “We continue to track and monitor it closely.”

“Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” he added.

The craft journeyed over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, then into Montana, according to NBC.

Its precise current whereabouts are unknown.

“Currently, we assess that this balloon has limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective. But we are taking steps nevertheless to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information,” a US official told ABC News.

Officials said the balloon has been in US air space for a few days, and the military believes with “very high confidence” the high-altitude craft is of Chinese origin.

“We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China],” a senior defense official said on Thursday, CNN reports. “Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration.”

A senior US official told the network the balloon “does not present a military or physical threat to people on ground.”

The Independent has contacted the Chinese embassy in Washington for comment.

The balloon was reportedly seen in the skies above Billings, Montana, and appeared to have an all-white, circular design.

Flights were temporarily shut down within a 50-mile radius of Billings on Wednesday, the Billings Gazette reports.

Fighter jets and aerial refueling tankers were scrambled to the area, according to the paper, citing unnamed sources.

Unverified videos on social media appeared to show the craft glinting in the sky.

President Biden met with senior military leaders on Wednesday to discuss options to respond to the suspected surveillance flight, NBC News reports.