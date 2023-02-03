Spy balloons: What are they?

A suspected "Chinese spy balloon” has been seen flying over parts of the US and Canada.

Officials confirmed the sighting and monitoring of a high-altitude surveillance balloon on Thursday, 2 February.

The balloon is piece of spying equipment carried by wind currents, usually equipped with radar and are solar powered, typically operating at 80,000 - 120,000ft.

Due to its slower movement, the balloon is able to scan more territory than satellites.

"China has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country," Chinese foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

