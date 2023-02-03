Could giant ‘Chinese spy balloon’ be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites?

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspected Chinesespy ballon was traveling over a number of sensitive sites in the US, a defence official has said, triggering speculation its location and route could be linked to Montana’s nuclear missile sites.

A Pentagon official told a press briefing in Washington DC the suspected balloon had been spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday.

It had first flown over the Aleutian Islands, through Canada, and into Montana.

The official said the balloon – the identity of which has yet to independently confirmed – was still over the US but declined to say where it is now, Reuters said. Officials said steps had been taken to “protect against the collection of sensitive information”.

Montana has long been the location for some of the US’s nuclear arsenal and is home to one of three known major nuclear missile silo fields. The other two are in Wyoming and North Dakota.

The Air Force at Malmstrom maintains 150 intercontinental ballistic missile silos across its 13,800-square-mile complex in central Montana, according to the Pentagon.

“Clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance,” the official, briefing reporters anonymously, said on Thursday.

Brig Gen Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement: “[The balloon] currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

He added: “Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”

Reports said the US did scramble fighter jets, including F-22s, to potentially shoot down the balloon if ordered to by the White House.

Balloon is being monitored by US military (KULR)

The Pentagon ultimately recommended against it, saying that even as the balloon was over a sparsely populated area of Montana, its size would create a dangerously large debris field.

The report of the balloon comes as the US and China continue to spar diplomatically over each other’s actions and influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Pentagon announcement comes days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the US did a deal with the Philippines to secure access to four additional military bases.

The move is seen as part of Washington’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the region, from South Korea and Japan in the north to Australia in the south, with the purported aim of protecting Taiwan from Beijing.

Malmstrom Air Force Base dates from before the Cold War and was first established in 1939.