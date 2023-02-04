Chinese spy balloon – live: Beijing mocks US ‘hype’ over airship incident
Pentagon says a second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted moving across Latin America
China’s foreign ministry has accused American officials of excessively “hyping” the balloon incident.
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law. We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype.
“In the face of unexpected situations, what both parties need to do is to maintain concentration, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments, and manage and control differences.”
Meanwhile a second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted moving across Latin America, the Pentagon announced on Friday night.
It is unclear exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over.
Earlier a senior Pentagon official flatly rejected Beijing’s claims that a Chinese airship spotted flying over sensitive US military sites was a meteorological research balloon.
Defence officials have said the balloon’s flight path had taken it over “a number of sensitive” military sites, including the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which houses 150 nuclear warheads.
On Friday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to China after Beijing admitted ownership of the balloon.
Beijing says US using balloon incident to ‘smear’ China
China’s foreign ministry has accused American officials of using the balloon incident to smear China.
In a statement on Saturday the ministry said some US politicians and media had used the incident “as a pretext to smear” China, which was something Beijing “resolutely opposed,” reported South China Morning Post.
In a separate statement top diplomat Wang Yi said: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law. We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype.
“In the face of unexpected situations, what both parties need to do is to maintain concentration, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments, and manage and control differences.”
What does the Chinese spy balloon mean for US-China relations?
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has postponed his trip to China this weekend, with a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon currently making its way across the US.
The drama is the latest in a number of diplomatic spats between the two nations – so what happens now?
Chris Stevenson writes:
Politics Explained: What does the Chinese spy balloon mean for US-China relations?
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has cancelled a trip to Beijing – so where do we go from here, asks Chris Stevenson
ICYMI: Biden avoids questions on Chinese balloon
President Joe Biden on Friday declined to answer questions about the detection of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana after delivering remarks on the addition of 517,000 new jobs to the US economy last month.
Read more:
Biden avoids questions on Chinese balloon as Blinken cancels trip
The Pentagon said the airship is ‘currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground’
US considers new China sanctions amid spy balloon incident
The US is considering new sanctions on Chinese surveillance companies over sales to Iran’s security forces, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The move comes amid heightened tensions over an alleged Chinese spy balloon over Montana.
The report said that US authorities are in advanced discussions on the sanctions and have zeroed in on Tiandy Technologies Co, an electrical equipment manufacturer based out of the Chinese city of Tianjin whose products have been sold to units of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Where is the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon now?
US authorities say they are closely tracking a Chinese airship that was spotted flying over sensitive nuclear sites in Montana.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off a planned trip to Beijing this weekend as the diplomatic stand-off intensified.
Here’s what we know about the airship’s flight path:
Where is the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon now?
Chinese ‘intelligence-gathering’ airship has been sighted close to a number of ‘sensitive sites’ over the continental United States, officials say
China plays down cancellation of Blinken trip
China has played down the last-minute cancellation of a visit by US secretary of state Antony Blinken in the aftermath of the discovery of the Chinese balloon.
Mr Blinken had been due to visit Beijing tomorrow for the first major US-China talks since the countries’ leaders met last November in Indonesia.
But the US said Mr Blinken’s trip had been called off after the US said it had discovered the balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on US military sites.
China said on Saturday morning that neither side had ever actually formally announced Mr Blinken’s trip.
“In actuality, the US and China have never announced any visit, the US making any such announcement is their own business, and we respect that,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Mr Blinken, who had been due to depart Washington for Beijing late on Friday, said he had told senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a phone call that sending the balloon over the US was “an irresponsible act and that (China’s) decision to take this action on the eve of my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions that we were prepared to have”.
China has denied any claims of spying, and said it is a civilian-use balloon intended for meteorology research. Experts have said that their response was feasible.
ICYMI: US dismisses China’s claim Montana balloon is not a spy ship
The US secretary of state Antony Blinken cancelled his first official visit to Beijing on Friday following the discovery of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over United States airspace, as Pentagon officials tracked the aircraft eastwards across the country.
Explaining his decision to cancel the visit, Mr Blinken described the balloon as “a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law”, and an “irresponsible act”.
Richard Hall, Andrew Feinberg report:
US says Montana balloon ‘a clear violation of sovereignty’ and dismisses China denial
Pentagon refutes China claim that balloon is civilian airship diverted by wind
Everything we know about ‘Chinese spy balloon’ found hovering above northern US
The US military is tracking a Chinese high-altitude spy balloon as it makes its way over the northern United States.
This is everything we know so far about the spy balloon:
Everything we know about ‘Chinese spy balloon’ found hovering above northern US
White House has so far decided against shooting down balloon over Montana
Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted over US and the memes are out of this world
The suspected Chinese spy balloon over US skies has shocked many Americans and set Twitter alight with memes and responses about the mysterious Chinese surveillance balloon.
Read more:
Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted over US and the memes are out of this world
The US government announced on Thursday it is tracking a high-altitude balloon which they suspect is a Chinese surveillance balloon. According to defense officials, the balloon is the size of three buses and flying “well above commercial air traffic” in Montana. “Once the balloon was detected, th...
Did the US Navy once shoot at Venus after mistaking it for a spy balloon?
As a suspected Chinese spy balloon frays tensions between China and the US, the US Navy said that it had experienced something similar decades ago - and did shoot at what they believed was a spy balloon.
However, they were actually shooting at planet Venus.
Did the US Navy once shoot at Venus after mistaking it for a spy balloon?
When the Pentagon revealed that a sizeable Chinese spy balloon was spotted hovering over the northern US this week, they contemplated shooting the surveillance craft down.And it turns out the US Navy experienced something similar decades ago - and did shoot at what they believed was a spy balloon.Ho...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies