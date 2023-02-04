✕ Close Pentagon reveals movements of Chinese spy balloon

China’s foreign ministry has accused American officials of excessively “hyping” the balloon incident.

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said: “China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international law. We do not accept any groundless speculation and hype.

“In the face of unexpected situations, what both parties need to do is to maintain concentration, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments, and manage and control differences.”

Meanwhile a second Chinese spy balloon has been spotted moving across Latin America, the Pentagon announced on Friday night.

It is unclear exactly which country in the region the balloon is hovering over.

Earlier a senior Pentagon official flatly rejected Beijing’s claims that a Chinese airship spotted flying over sensitive US military sites was a meteorological research balloon.

Defence officials have said the balloon’s flight path had taken it over “a number of sensitive” military sites, including the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which houses 150 nuclear warheads.

On Friday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to China after Beijing admitted ownership of the balloon.