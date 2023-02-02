China spy balloon - live: American military detects high-altitude surveillance balloon hovering over US
Pentagon has been tracking the balloon for several days as it travelled over the northern United States
The US military is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon as it makes its way over the northern United States.
Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.
“The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Ryder said.
“We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China],” he added. “Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration.”
The spy balloon, which is the size of three buses, was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. It entered the US after flying in over the Aleutian Islands and made its way through Canada.
Spy balloon spotted over Montana
It was just confirmed that the Chinese government currently has a spy balloon flying over the US which shut down the air space over Billings yesterday. This is footage from our reporter Travia outside the @KULR NBC studios of the ballon. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/uhjVeLk69C— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) February 2, 2023
Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Montana
The balloon brought air traffic in Billings to a halt on Wednesday as it hovered over the city.
Good afternoon, this is a live blog covering the detection of a suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the US. More follows.
