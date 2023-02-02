Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1675380493

China spy balloon - live: American military detects high-altitude surveillance balloon hovering over US

Pentagon has been tracking the balloon for several days as it travelled over the northern United States

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 02 February 2023 23:28
Comments
(KFBB)

The US military is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon as it makes its way over the northern United States.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.

“The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Ryder said.

“We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China],” he added. “Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration.”

The spy balloon, which is the size of three buses, was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. It entered the US after flying in over the Aleutian Islands and made its way through Canada.

Recommended

1675380493

Spy balloon spotted over Montana

Graeme Massie2 February 2023 23:28
1675379833

Giant Chinese spy balloon discovered hovering high above northern US

Military ‘acted immediately’ to protect sensitive information.

Giant Chinese spy balloon discovered hovering high above northern US

Military ‘acted immediately’ to protect sensitive information

Graeme Massie2 February 2023 23:17
1675379369

Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Montana

The balloon brought air traffic in Billings to a halt on Wednesday as it hovered over the city.

(KFBB)
Graeme Massie2 February 2023 23:09
1675378587

China spy balloon blog

Good afternoon, this is a live blog covering the detection of a suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the US. More follows.

Graeme Massie2 February 2023 22:56

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in