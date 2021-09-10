9/11 anniversary – latest: US prepares to honour victims 20 years after attacks
Former FBI agent, 9/11 first responder remembers clearing through rubble during rescue efforts
Americans are readying to remember the terror attacks of 11 September 2001, and the 2,977 victims who were killed that day in four plane hijackings that struck New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC.
The 20-year anniversary of the attacks, which were carried out by Islamic militant group al-Qaeda, fall almost a week after US forces withdraw from Afghanistan and a “forever war” that was ignited by president George W Bush’s so called “war on terror” shortly after.
US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend memorials in New York and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — the location of the fallen United Airlines 93 flight — on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, before joining vice president Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff for a service at the Pentagon.
A number of services remembering the attacks and honouring victims of 9/11 have already been held by US embassies around the world, including in Dublin, Ireland, and the Hague, the Netherlands. A weekend of tributes are expected across the US. including a light installation at the Pentagon.
'I was there the day the Twin Towers came down’
Twenty years ago, on 11 September, 2001, two hijacked planes were crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York.
A third plane crashed in to the Pentagon in Washington and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers tackled the hijackers.
Steve Evans was in the South Tower of the World Trade Centre when the attacks happened, and recalls the events of that day in the article here:
‘It’s coming faster than I can run’: I was there the day the Twin Towers came down
The moment fear turned to terror for me was when the North Tower collapsed and the debris seemed to rush towards me, writes Steve Evans
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks against the United States, which fall on Saturday.
