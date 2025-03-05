Who is Al Green, the Democrat removed during Trump’s speech to Congress?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

During the opening moments of Donald Trump’s address to Congress, Democratic representative Al Green got to his feet in protest, pointing his finger at the president while shouting “you have no mandate.”

The congressman, who represents Texas’ 9th District and is currently in his 11th term, was swiftly escorted out, telling reporters outside: "It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to the president.

Green, 77, has previously spoken out against Trump, including over his comments about Gaza, and vowed to introduce articles to impeach the president for what would be the third time.

So who is the firebrand Democrat from The Lone Star state?

open image in gallery During the opening moments of Donald Trump’s address to Congress, Democratic representative Al Green protested, pointing his finger at the president while shouting ‘you have no mandate’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

open image in gallery The congressman, who has previously spoken out against Trump, including over his comments about Gaza, was quickly escorted from the chamber ( AP )

Originally from Louisiana, Green earned a law degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University in 1974, despite not having an undergraduate degree. After graduating he co founded the law firm Green, Wilson, Dewberry, and Fitch.

In 1977, he was appointed justice of the peace in Harris County, Texas, and served until retiring in 2004, when he successfully ran for Congress. Running on his long record of public service in Houston, he won the election with 72 percent of the vote.

In his first term, Green introduced the Homes for Heroes Act, which created a veterans’ affairs position in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist veterans experiencing homelessness to find affordable housing.

open image in gallery Green is currently in his 11th term of representing Texas’ 9th District having first gained the seat in 2004. He has consistently been a vocal critic of Trump ( 2025 Getty Images )

During his tenure in Congress, Green has continued to focus on issues such as fair housing and fair hiring practices for the poor and minorities.

He has also been a very public and vocal critic of Trump, having previously led multiple attempts to have the president impeached, while the White House has dismissed his protests as “publicity stunts.”

Last month, barely two weeks after Trump returned to office, Green announced he wanted to introduce further impeachment articles against him, also condemning Trump’s call for the U.S. to “take over” Gaza.

“It was unbelievable, when I saw the President and the Prime Minister of Israel standing near each other, and the President was indicating that there would be this takeover of Gaza,” he told The Independent at the time.

open image in gallery Last month, barely two weeks after Trump returned to office, Green announced he wanted to introduce further impeachment articles against him, also condemning Trump’s call for the U.S. to ‘take over’ Gaza. ( Getty Images )

In 2017, before Trump was successfully impeached twice, Green forced a vote on whether to open debate on a motion to impeach the president. The effort failed after only 58 other Democrats supported it.

After his threat to introduce further impeachment articles in February,​ the White House dismissed Green’s efforts, with White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields accusing Democrats of continuing to “waste their time on publicity stunts that go against the wishes of the American people.”

“President Trump was elected in a historic landslide to deliver his America First agenda and keep the promises he made on the campaign trail – Democrats can either get on board or keep losing elections,” Fields previously told The Independent.

Green currently serves on the Financial Services Committee as well as the Committee on Homeland Security.