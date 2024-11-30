Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A former member of Donald Trump’s administration has warned fellow Republicans not to “underestimate” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the liberal congresswoman is touted as a possible contender to lead the Democratic party.

Speaking on Fox News on Friday, Monica Crowley, a former public affairs official in the Treasury Department during the first Trump administration, said AOC had “real grassroots support” through her early adoption of social media.

The Democratic congresswoman, 35, is known for her leftist stance on multiple issues. In the ongoing aftermath of the party’s historic defeat on November 5, many insiders have reportedly floated her name to lead the Democrats into 2028.

open image in gallery Monica Crowley (right) has warned her fellow members of the Republican party not to underestimate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after the New York congresswoman’s name has been floated as a possible contender to lead the Democrats in 2028 ( Fox News The Ingraham Angle )

Party members have been impressed with her ability to “cut through the BS and tell it like it is,” as one Democratic strategist told The Hill.

Crowley said that, though she believed AOC to be “wrong on everything,” the New York congresswoman “was an early adopter of social media… so she’s connecting directly to voters.”

“Just a word of warning to the Republicans, to my party: Do not underestimate AOC. She’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s attractive,” Crowley said.

“I think she’s wrong on everything, but she does have real grassroots support. And all of the energy and activism in the Democrat party remains with the revolutionary left, of which she is a part.”

open image in gallery Ocasio-Cortez has reportedly been touted as a contender to lead the Democrats in 2028 ( Getty Images )

However, not all agree with Crowley’s assessment, even with the Democratic party. Political analyst Doug Schoen – speaking on the same segment – said the choice of AOC as leader could be “a disaster.”

“Most Democrats don’t want extreme left wing politics,” Schoen said. “I believe the Democratic Party needs to move to the center on cultural issues and on fiscal issues and be more fiscally disciplined.

“AOC represents the opposite, and I think if she runs, it would be a disaster for the party, and I think her chance of getting nominated would be nil.”