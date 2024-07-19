Support truly

Attorney Alina Habba gave a tearful tribute to her ‘friend’ former President Donald Trump during her appearance at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

“I know you're all used to hearing me shouting outside a courthouse, but tonight I want to take you behind the law and behind the headlines and share with you a side of President Trump that reveals his character, his kindness, and his commitment to saving this great country,” she said.

Habba was branded as a loser by some legal observers after writer E Jean Carroll was awarded $83.3m in a defamation trial late last year. Carroll argued that Trump defamed her after he rejected her claim that he sexually assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The multi-million dollar award to the writer came after she was initially awarded $5m in damages in a previous case in which the former president was found liable for sexual assault. Trump has repeatedly rejected the allegations.

Habba grew emotional as she spoke about Trump’s relationship to her family on Thursday as one of the speakers leading up to the keynote address by the former president.

Donald’s Trump attorney Alina Habba spoke during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention. She grew emotional as she spoke about her relationship to the former president ( AP )

The attorney said Trump “lifts up those around him” and that to her children, “he’s the man with one heck of a golf swing that lets them ride in a golf cart with some of the world's most famous golfers so they feel included in mom's job.”

“To my husband, whose family members have survived the Holocaust, he is a champion of the Jewish faith. To my Iraqi parents, he is a mentor to their daughter, but to me, he is my friend,” a tearful Habba told the crowd.

She added: “Every attack on President Trump only strengthens our movement. The left's madness is only a sign of desperation. Sham indictments and baseless allegations will not deter us because the only crime President Trump has committed is loving America.”