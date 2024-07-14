RNC schedule: Major speakers, events and when Trump will accept the nomination

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The 2024 Republican National Convention is set to begin Monday — meaning Donald Trump, just days after he survived an attempted assassination, will soon officially become the party’s presidential nominee in the 2024 race.

The twice-impeached convicted felon breezed through the GOP primary races, beating out competitors and amassing far greater than the required number of delegates he needed to secure the nomination.

Now, from July 15 to 18, Republican lawmakers, delegates and other party figures will descend on the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to officially crown Trump the nominee and see the former president declare his chosen running mate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming convention – such a hot ticket in Republican circles than even Melania Trump might turn up.

Who are the major speakers?

The RNC has not yet released a detailed schedule of speakers but the convention has historically provided a moment for leading party figures and up-and-coming Republican lawmakers to get valuable airtime discussing some of the party’s biggest talking points.

RNC co-chair Lara Trump has also promised a number of surprise celebrity guest speakers this time around.

Among the famous faces expected to speak is model Amber Rose, former girlfriend of troubled rapper and one-time Trump ally Kanye West.

Donald Trump Jr will address the crowd on Wednesday, just before vice presidential contender JD Vance – a piece of scheduling regarded as good news for the latter’s veep prospects.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will also be speaking (although it was originally reported that he would not), along with former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who initially said she was not invited to take the stage.

Both went up against Trump for the party nomination, before bowing out of the race when they failed to secure primary wins.

Sean O’Brien, leader of the powerful Teamsters union, will also take to the stage. He has reportedly also approached the Democratic Party about speaking at the DNC in August too.

What’s the theme?

The GOP will reportedly make beer a key theme of its convention in tribute to the host city famous for its breweries. A “Red, White and Brew” party will be held at Henry Maier Festival Park on Sunday before the convention gets underway to welcome delegates, politicians, volunteers and members of the media.

Republicans have meanwhile also announced daily themes for the convention tied to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Monday will be dedicated to events under the banner “Make America Wealthy Once Again,” Tuesday’s theme is “Make America Safe Again,” Wednesday’s is “Make America Strong Again” and Thursday’s is “Make America Great Once Again.”

Donald Trump addresses a rally crowd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 22 2024 ( Chris Szagola/AP )

The agenda will include formal policy sessions, meetings of the individual state delegations and events sponsored by organizations promoting various conservative causes, from Moms for Liberty and the American Jewish Committee to the Heritage Foundation, whose controversial Project 2025 proposal has sparked uproar in recent weeks.

There will also be film screenings, including the biopic Reagan starring Dennis Quaid,Theocracy of Terror: Murder, Oppression and the Rise of Iran’s Political Regime and Trump’s Rescue Mission: Saving America.

An official watch party will be held each day at the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub on 320 West Highland Avenue, across the street from the main venue, an arena normally home to the Milwaukee Bucks.

When will Trump accept the nomination?

Donald Trump will formally accept the nomination to be the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee on the final day of the convention: Thursday, July 18.

He will then deliver a speech to the crowd of attendees, bringing the convention to a conclusion amid a deluge of patriotic red, white and blue balloons.

To date, it is not clear when Trump will announce his running mate at the event. However, he is expected to announce it on July 15 and he and his deputy are expected to be together for a “Strength in Unity” event on Wednesday and a “Freedom First” event on Thursday so it will have to happen before then.