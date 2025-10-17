Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple Republican congressional offices have received American flags with hidden swastikas embedded in them, according to party sources.

The symbol used by the Nazi Party was allegedly concealed on the flags using an “optical illusion,” one of the sources said.

Speaking to NBC News, an unnamed Republican said that the flag was thrown out once the fascist symbol was uncovered in January. They said that the swastika, a deeply anti-semitic symbol, was hidden right in the center of the flag.

The news comes just days after an American flag with a swastika emblazoned upon it was spotted in the office of Rep. Dave Taylor, a Republican congressman from Ohio.

An image of the altered flag, obtained by Politico, showed that the swastika was formed using the red stripes of the flag.

open image in gallery Flags bearing the Nazi Swastika were discovered in the several Republican offices in Washington D.C. ( AP )

It was pinned to a cubicle wall behind Angelo Elia, one of Taylor’s staffers. However, it is unknown who actually owned the flag.

Taylor has blamed the incident on a “ruse,” although he has also said that the flag was “vile” and “deeply inappropriate.”

“Numerous Republican offices have confirmed that they were targeted by an unidentified group or individual who distributed American flags bearing a similar symbol, which were initially indistinguishable from an ordinary American flag to the naked eye,” he said. “My office was among those that were subjected to this ruse.”

“I condemn it in the strongest terms,” he added in a statement on Wednesday.

Another image obtained by Politico showed a flag upon which a swastika had been drawn by altering the stripes with whiteout and a black marker.

open image in gallery An American flag with a swastika drawn on top of it was found in the office of congressman Dave Taylor ( Dave Taylor )

An aide told the publication that “it was plainly obvious to us that there was a swastika on the flag with the naked eye,” but claimed that no investigation followed.

They alleged it was thrown away, “like we would hate mail.”

Just days earlier, a Young Republicans group chat containing deeply racist and homophobic slurs was revealed.

In the chat, users aged 18 to 40 were found to have described rape as “epic” as well as threatening to send their political opponents to gas chambers.

“Everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber,” former president of the New York State Young Republicans Giunta allegedly wrote. “And everyone that endorsed but then votes for us is going to the gas chamber.”

“Im going to create some of the greatest physiological torture methods known to man. We only want true believers,” he allegedly added.

open image in gallery Earlier this year, Elon Musk was criticised for a hand gesture which bore a resemblance to a Nazi salue ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, the New York national committee member Annie Kaykaty allegedly said she is “ready to watch people burn now.”

The Trump administration has been criticised over its connection with Nazi symbols since the president’s inauguration day.

At the Republican leader’s celebratory inaugural rally, former Trump ally Elon Musk addressed supporters before bringing his hand to his chest and launching it into the air with his hand straight.

His supporters claimed he was making a “Roman Salute,” while critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, suggested it bore a chilling resemblance to a “Heil Hitler salute.”

The Independent has contacted Congressman Dave Taylor for further comment.