Elon Musk ‘salute’ carved into sand in world’s largest Tesla protest

Elon Musk’s notorious “salute” has been carved into sand at the world’s largest Tesla protest.

A 250m-long “Don’t buy a Tesla’ message” into the sand on a Welsh beach earlier this week.

The words were carved into the sand, along with a silhouette of Musk’s infamous “salute” from Donald Trump’s inauguration.

British political campaign group Led By Donkeys staged the protest on Black Rock Sands, near Porthmadog, Wales.

It was made by attaching a rake to the back of a Tesla Model 3, which was driven around the beach to create the message.