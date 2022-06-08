Republican attacks Democrats for letting Uvalde victim recount her experience
Contentious moment underscores deep divide between far-right and Democrats on guns
Rep Andy Biggs accused Democrats of forcing a victim of a mass shooting to relive her trauma on Wednesday after a young girl who survived the Uvalde massacre voluntarily recounted her experience in a pre-recorded video to the House Oversight Commitee.
The contentious moment occurred as the Arizona Republican joined with other GOP members of the panel to protest that firearm restrictions, including a ban on AR-15s, was not necessary after the military-style rifle was used in two massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde last month. His comments referred specifically to the testimony of Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, who told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video that she had played dead and covered herself in blood during the shooting to avoid the killer’s notice.
Ms Cerrillo’s testimony came by invitation, not coercion. Numerous witnesses with personal connections to the two shootings at Wednesday’s hearing called on lawmakers to pass restrictions on firearms, a call that conservative lawmakers are attempting to push back on.
“It’s particularly pernicious and outrageous to take an 11-year-old child, who graphically described how she spread a classmate’s blood upon her and feigned her own death, to make her relive that,” Mr Biggs told his Democratic colleagues at the hearing.
“Today, during an Oversight hearing, Democrats used an 11 year old child who witnessed the Uvalde shooting as a political prop to advance their gun confiscation agenda,” Mr Biggs added on Twitter.
“They literally made her relive the trauma after she said she had PTSD from the experience,” charged the congressman.
Wednesday’s hearing followed a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on domestic extremism a day earlier, and occurred amid negotiations in the Senate over legislation to respond to the twin massacres. A ban or further restriction on ownership of an AR-15 or other high-powered rifles is not likely to make it through the 50-50 Senate.
Republicans like Mr Biggs in the House have vowed to oppose any kind of new firearm restrictions, but their votes are largely unnecessary for the chamber’s Democratic majority to get legislation to the Senate.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies