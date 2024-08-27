Ann Coulter begs Trump to ‘learn to STFU’

Support truly

Right-wing pundit Ann Coulter issued a clear-cut message to the former president on X.

Coulter, a former Trump supporter who has since turned against the former president, told him to “STFU” on Monday morning amid a debate on the issue of hot microphones during the upcoming presidential debate.

“ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates,” Coulter wrote on X. “Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate – as you did with Biden.”

“1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU.”

Coulter, who was originally an ardent MAGA supporter, has since heavily criticized Trump after he failed to carry out his campaign pledge to complete a wall along the US-Mexico border. She has since berated Trump, calling him names such as “the biggest wimp ever to serve” and “a gigantic baby.”

“The only reason he crushed in 2016 is because of immigration – the wall, deport illegal immigrants, the [Muslim] travel ban,” Coulter said of Trump last year.

Coulter’s latest comments come after a debate between Kamala Harris’s campaign and Trump’s team about the rules for the upcoming September 10 debate on ABC News.

The Harris campaign is pushing to keep the microphones on the entire time, a deviation from both the Biden campaign’s initial request and the format of the Biden-Trump debate earlier this summer.

However, Trump’s campaign says that the Harris campaign is trying to change the rules with the hope that the former president will back out of the debate.

“Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own,” Brian Fallon, senior adviser for communications for the Harris campaign, told Politico.

“Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate,” Jason Miller, a senior adviser for Trump, also told Politico.

Coulter also came under fire last week after she mocked Tim Walz’s son, Gus Walz, for tearing up as his father spoke at the Democratic National Convention. She shared a news article about the teen’s reaction on X and captioned the post: “Talk about weird…”

She saw a flurry of backlash, including from former first lady Michelle Obama, who also spoke at the convention.

“I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night,” Obama wrote on X. “Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus.”

Coulter also launched a racist attack against Harris earlier this month, claiming the vice president is not a “foundational Black American” when the commentator addressed Trump’s claim that the vice president “happened to turn Black” while running for office.

Harris, who is multiracial, has always identified as Black.